Motley Crue Stadium Tour With Def Leppard Tops $170 Million

(hennemusic) Motley Crue's North American stadium tour with Def Leppard and Poison earned more than $170 million, according to a new report by Billboard.

The 36-city series - with guests Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts - sold 1.3 million tickets to deliver $173.5 million in revenue at the box office, which Billboard says makes it the biggest tour of either Motley Crue's or Def Leppard's career, dating back to when the Billboard Boxscore began collecting data in the late 1980s.

"The Stadium Tour" averaged 37,520 tickets each night, drawing more than three times the audience that each band previously reached on their own.

Motley Crue reunited for the series following a "farewell tour" that ended in 2015, while Def Leppard were on the road in support of their latest album, "Diamond Star Halos"; both bands have hinted that the tour will continue in 2023.

