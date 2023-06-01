Motley Crue and Def Leppard Add Australian Dates To The World Tour

(hennemusic) Motley Crue and Def Leppard have announced Australian concert dates as part of their 2023 World Tour. The bands will perform shows at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium, Sydney's Giants Stadium, and Melbourne's Marvel Stadium in November.
"After getting back on the road this past summer," says Joe Elliott of Def Leppard, "we're beyond thrilled to bring this massive tour to a global audience including some special dates in Australia!"
"We had an incredible time playing The Stadium Tour in North America," adds Motley Crue, "and we truly can't wait to continue taking the show around the globe with The WORLD Tour in 2023. Crüeheads get ready because we have a few amazing Australian dates set for you!"
Motley Crue and Def Leppard recently launched the European leg of the series; this week they'll perform at Czechia's Prague Rocks event on June 2 and in Hannover, Germany on June 3. See the Australian tour dates here.
