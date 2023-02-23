(hennemusic) The Motley Crue/Def Leppard North American stadium series was named the 2022 Rock Tour Of The Year as part of the 34th Annual Pollstar Awards in Beverly Hills, CA on February 22.
The live music industry company's event at the Beverly Hilton saw the classic rock pairing take top honor in the category ahead of treks by Coldplay, Rage Against The Machine, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Rolling Stones, and The Killers.
"You guys couldn't think of anyone else to give it to?" joked Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx in a pre-recorded video acceptance speech from Mexico City. "But we'll take it."
"We are the epitome of one and one makes three," added Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott. "This is a fantastic thing; long may it last"
The 36-city series - with guests Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts - sold 1.3 million tickets to deliver $173.5 million in revenue at the box office, which Billboard previously reported as the biggest tour of either Motley Crue's or Def Leppard's career, dating back to when the Billboard Boxscore began collecting data in the late 1980s.
Get more details and watch the acceptance speech video here.
Motley Crue Play First Show With John 5
John 5 Shares 'Strung Out' Play Through Video
Motley Crue Star Shares First Photo Of New Lineup
Motley Crue First Rehearsal With John 5 Was 'Epic' Says Nikki Sixx
Motley Crue and Def Leppard Rock Tour Of The Year At Pollstar Awards
Motley Crue Play First Show With John 5
John 5 Shares 'Strung Out' Play Through Video
Motley Crue Star Shares First Photo Of New Lineup
Motley Crue First Rehearsal With John 5 Was 'Epic' Says Nikki Sixx
Motley Crue and Def Leppard Rock Tour Of The Year At Pollstar Awards- Steve Vai Explains Ozzy Osbourne Album Comments- more
Rolling Stones Recruit Paul McCartney To Guest On New Album- Shinedown Share 'A Symptom Of Being Human' Video- more
Box Sets: Dokken - The Elektra Albums 1983-1987
On The Record: Suzi Moon - Dumb & In Luv
Cayamo Cruise Begins with Nitty Gritty Dirt Band Sail Away Show
Caught In The Act: Orianthi and John Corabi Live 2023