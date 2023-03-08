Motley Crue Hope To Continue Well Beyond the World Tour

Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx says that he hopes that the band, now reunited, will be able to carry beyond their current The World Tour with Def Leppard and he is aiming for 2031, the 50th anniversary of the band.
He made the comments in an interview with A Radio Rock in Brazil. He was asked about the possibility of new music and responded, "As far as new music - I think new music always comes when the band is getting along. We get along so great right now. We've been having the best time. We spend time together. We go out to dinner.
"Tommy just had his 60th-birthday party down in Mexico, and he invited a small group of his very good friends. And I was there, and a bunch of cool Tommy's friends. All of our wives were there. John 5 came in. And it was just cool to be able to not talk business, be in rehearsal, get on the phone, talk about the photo shoot or the video. It was just hanging out, walking on the beach. And we had some sweet conversations.
"Me and Tommy and Vince had this conversation. I said, I go,' What are you guys doing for the next eight years?' And everybody's laughing: 'I don't know.' I said, 'Why don't we just keep going? Let's just take it to 50.'
"So this isn't a final tour. What does that look like? I have no idea. I'm just telling you, you have the band saying, 'We're having a blast. Why stop?'" Watch the interview below:
