Motley Crue In Recording Studio With Bob Rock

Members of Motley Crue have shared social media posts that indicate they have entered the recording studio with producer Bob Rock, whom they worked with on their "Dr. Feelgood" album.

New guitarist John 5 took to Instagram on Monday (April 17th) and shared some photos. One showed him playing guitar with the caption "let's do this @motleycure #bob rock".

Drummer Tommy Lee also shared a photo on Instagram of himself playing drums in a recording studio with the caption "hit that mother f**ing record button Mr. Rock!!! Go!".

