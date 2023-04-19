Members of Motley Crue have shared social media posts that indicate they have entered the recording studio with producer Bob Rock, whom they worked with on their "Dr. Feelgood" album.
New guitarist John 5 took to Instagram on Monday (April 17th) and shared some photos. One showed him playing guitar with the caption "let's do this @motleycure #bob rock".
Drummer Tommy Lee also shared a photo on Instagram of himself playing drums in a recording studio with the caption "hit that mother f**ing record button Mr. Rock!!! Go!".
Motley Crue's John 5 Reacts To Guesting On Dolly Parton's Rock Album
Motley Crue's Attorney Speaks Out About Mick Mars Lawsuit
Def Leppard Launch Behind The World Tour Video Series
Foo Fighters Announce New Album- Motley Crue in The Studio With Bob Rock- Staind Release Single- Roger Waters Livestream- more
Greta Van Fleet Announce Tour- Linkin Park Top Rock Chart- Why Avenged Sevenfold Turned Down Metallica Tour- Neal Schon- more
Final Chris Cornell Songs With Soundgarden Coming After Settlement Reached- Eric Clapton Announces Crossroads Guitar Festival- Metallica- more
Record Store Day Is on the Way!
Sites and Sounds: George Jones Tribute Concert
The Kinks - The Journey - Part 1
On The Record: Just the Hits Edition - The Police, Bryan Adams, Roxy Music and Little River Band
Foo Fighters Share 'Rescued' To Announce New Album
Staind Release Lead Single From First New Album Since 2011
Motley Crue In Recording Studio With Bob Rock
Roger Waters' Announces Theatrical Livestream Event
Love And Rockets Announce 'Hot Trip To Heaven' Reissue
Angus McSix Get Animated For 'Laser-Shooting Dinosaur' Video
Tombstones In Their Eyes Share New Single 'Numb'
Singled Out: Eliza Neals's Candy Store