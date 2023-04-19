.

Motley Crue In Recording Studio With Bob Rock

Michael Angulia | 04-19-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Motley Crue Social media capture
Social media capture

Members of Motley Crue have shared social media posts that indicate they have entered the recording studio with producer Bob Rock, whom they worked with on their "Dr. Feelgood" album.

New guitarist John 5 took to Instagram on Monday (April 17th) and shared some photos. One showed him playing guitar with the caption "let's do this @motleycure #bob rock".

Drummer Tommy Lee also shared a photo on Instagram of himself playing drums in a recording studio with the caption "hit that mother f**ing record button Mr. Rock!!! Go!".

Related Stories
Motley Crue In Recording Studio With Bob Rock

Motley Crue's John 5 Reacts To Guesting On Dolly Parton's Rock Album

Motley Crue's Attorney Speaks Out About Mick Mars Lawsuit

Mick Mars Sues Motley Crue

Def Leppard Launch Behind The World Tour Video Series

More Motley Crue News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Foo Fighters Announce New Album- Motley Crue in The Studio With Bob Rock- Staind Release Single- Roger Waters Livestream- more

Greta Van Fleet Announce Tour- Linkin Park Top Rock Chart- Why Avenged Sevenfold Turned Down Metallica Tour- Neal Schon- more

Final Chris Cornell Songs With Soundgarden Coming After Settlement Reached- Eric Clapton Announces Crossroads Guitar Festival- Metallica- more

advertisement
Reviews

Record Store Day Is on the Way!

Sites and Sounds: George Jones Tribute Concert

The Kinks - The Journey - Part 1

On The Record: Just the Hits Edition - The Police, Bryan Adams, Roxy Music and Little River Band

Peter Case - Doctor Moan

Latest News

Foo Fighters Share 'Rescued' To Announce New Album

Staind Release Lead Single From First New Album Since 2011

Motley Crue In Recording Studio With Bob Rock

Roger Waters' Announces Theatrical Livestream Event

Love And Rockets Announce 'Hot Trip To Heaven' Reissue

Angus McSix Get Animated For 'Laser-Shooting Dinosaur' Video

Tombstones In Their Eyes Share New Single 'Numb'

Singled Out: Eliza Neals's Candy Store