Motley Crue Recap Charles Schwab Field Concert

Bruce Henne | 08-16-2023

Motley Crue News Video still August 16, 2023

(hennemusic) Motley Crue is sharing a video recap of its August 13 performance in Omaha, NE as part of the band's 2023 World Tour with fellow co-headliners Def Leppard.

"An epic Sunday night in Omaha!" says the group about the event at the city's Charles Schwab Field. Motley Crue's standard 15-song set during the series mixes classics from five studio albums - with an emphasis on their biggest seller, 1989's Dr. Feelgood" - alongside tracks from "The Dirt" soundtrack and the 1991 compilation, "Decade of Decadence 81-91."

The group will wrap up the summer run in El Paso, TX on August 18 and enjoy a break before resuming the tour with a pair of shows in Japan in early November and multiple dates in Australia.

Watch video footage from Omaha here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
