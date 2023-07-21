Motley Crue Recap Final Show of European Tour

(hennemusic) Motley Crue is sharing a video recap of its July 6 performance at Scotland's Glasgow Green. The event marked the final date of the group's European tour with co-headliners Def Leppard.
"Rainy night in Glasgow!! ...and that's a wrap for the European leg of The World Tour!," says the band. "A massive thank you to the thousands of you who came out to these 22 shows all across Europe - it's been an epic run! Huge shout out to our friends Def Leppard for sharing this journey with us. Looking forward to some US summer shows next before we head over to Japan and Australia this fall! Crueheads for life. Thank you!"
Following a pair of early February US dates - which marked the live debut of new guitarist John 5 - and a South American leg, the two bands opened the European leg in Def Leppard's hometown of Sheffield, UK in late May.
Motley Crue and Def Leppard will resume the series when it returns to North America for show starting August 5 in Syracuse, NY.
Watch video from the Glasgow show here.
Def Leppard Share New World Tour Video Update
Motley Crue Recap Wembley Stadium Show
Motley Crue Recap Rare Secret London Club Show
Def Leppard Go Behind The Scenes Of World Tour Stops In Denmark, France, and Belgium
Roger Waters Sets 'The Dark Side of the Moon Redux' Release- Greta Van Fleet Stream New Album- The Gaslight Anthem Bruce Springsteen Duet- more
Van Halen's David Lee Roth Shows Samurai Skills With Queen Classic- Pearl Jam 'Jeremy' Video's MTV Moonman Award Being Sold- more
Chris Stapleton Announces New Album 'Higher'- Brett Young Streams 'Let Go Too Soon'- Russell Dickerson Recruits Flo Ride- more
Sites and Sounds: Columbia, Missouri's Treeline Music Fest
Tupelo Abuzz Over Queen's Reward Meadery
38 Special - Live at Rockpalast 1981
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Snacks for Your Road Trip
Roger Waters Sets 'The Dark Side of the Moon Redux' Release
The Gaslight Anthem Share Bruce Springsteen Duet 'History Books'
Bad Wolves Deliver 'Bad Friend' Video
Thousand Foot Krutch Return With Adelitas Way Collaboration
Blur Stream New Album 'The Ballad of Darren'
Brian Setzer Gets Animated For 'Girl On The Billboard'
The Beach Boys Classic Albums Go Dolby Atmos
Neil Young And Crazy Horse To Release Vinyl Edition Of 'Odeon Budokan'