Motley Crue Recap Final Show of European Tour

(hennemusic) Motley Crue is sharing a video recap of its July 6 performance at Scotland's Glasgow Green. The event marked the final date of the group's European tour with co-headliners Def Leppard.

"Rainy night in Glasgow!! ...and that's a wrap for the European leg of The World Tour!," says the band. "A massive thank you to the thousands of you who came out to these 22 shows all across Europe - it's been an epic run! Huge shout out to our friends Def Leppard for sharing this journey with us. Looking forward to some US summer shows next before we head over to Japan and Australia this fall! Crueheads for life. Thank you!"

Following a pair of early February US dates - which marked the live debut of new guitarist John 5 - and a South American leg, the two bands opened the European leg in Def Leppard's hometown of Sheffield, UK in late May.

Motley Crue and Def Leppard will resume the series when it returns to North America for show starting August 5 in Syracuse, NY.

Watch video from the Glasgow show here.

