Motley Crue Recap Rare Secret London Club Show

(hennemusic) Motley Crue is sharing a video recap of its rare club show performance in London on June 30. The band hit the stage under the name Dogs Of War to deliver an 11-song set to a wildly enthusiastic group of fans.
"This wasn't our first time playing a SECRET club show and it will definitely not be the last," says the group. "We love doing this, especially before larger shows. We love when we can play these intimate shows for our fans."
"Thank You to the 450 people that scored a ticket to our show at The Underworld Club," adds the band. "A show for the ages! ...and that's a wrap for the European leg of THE WORLD TOUR!
"A massive thank you to the thousands of you who came out to these 22 shows all across Europe - it's been an epic run! Huge shout out to our friends Def Leppard for sharing this journey with us. Looking forward to some U.S. summer shows next before we head over to Japan and Australia this Fall! Crueheads for life. Thank you!"
The package tour will resume with an August 5 show in Syracuse, NY.
Watch the London club show recap video here.
