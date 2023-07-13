Motley Crue Recap Wembley Stadium Show

Video still

(hennemusic) Motley Crue is sharing a video recap of its July 1 performance at Wembley Stadium in London. The band delivered its standard 15-song show ahead of a headline appearance by UK heroes and touring partners Def Leppard.

The stadium performance took place the night after Motley Crue performed a secret gig at The Underworld Club in the city under the name Dogs Of War for the 450 fans who lined up and packed into the London club for the rare intimate show.

Days later, Motley Crue and Def Leppard would wrap up the European leg of The World Tour, which now returns to North America for dates starting August 5 show in Syracuse, NY.

The Los Angeles group is on the road with new guitarist John 5 in place of the retired Mick Mars. Watch video from Wembley Stadium here.

Related Stories

Motley Crue Recap Rare Secret London Club Show

Def Leppard Go Behind The Scenes Of World Tour Stops In Denmark, France, and Belgium

Motley Crue Plan 2024 Stadium Tour

Motley Crue Share 'Kickstart My Heart' Footage From Madrid

More Motley Crue News