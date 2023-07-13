.

Motley Crue Recap Wembley Stadium Show

Bruce Henne | 07-13-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Motley Crue News Video still July 13, 2023
Video still

(hennemusic) Motley Crue is sharing a video recap of its July 1 performance at Wembley Stadium in London. The band delivered its standard 15-song show ahead of a headline appearance by UK heroes and touring partners Def Leppard.

The stadium performance took place the night after Motley Crue performed a secret gig at The Underworld Club in the city under the name Dogs Of War for the 450 fans who lined up and packed into the London club for the rare intimate show.

Days later, Motley Crue and Def Leppard would wrap up the European leg of The World Tour, which now returns to North America for dates starting August 5 show in Syracuse, NY.

The Los Angeles group is on the road with new guitarist John 5 in place of the retired Mick Mars. Watch video from Wembley Stadium here.

Related Stories
Motley Crue Recap Wembley Stadium Show

Motley Crue Recap Rare Secret London Club Show

Def Leppard Go Behind The Scenes Of World Tour Stops In Denmark, France, and Belgium

Motley Crue Plan 2024 Stadium Tour

Motley Crue Share 'Kickstart My Heart' Footage From Madrid

More Motley Crue News

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
advertisement
Day In Rock

There Is Not Going To Be A Van Halen Reunion Says Sammy Hagar- Eagles Expand Farewell Tour- Royal Blood- Metallica- more

Foo Fighters' Chris Shiflett Sets Release For New Solo Album- Guns N' Roses Icon Steven Adler To Rock Vegas- more

Day In Country

Shania Twain Expands 'Come On Over' For Reissues- Reba McEntire Announces Special Ryman Event- more

advertisement
Reviews

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Snacks for Your Road Trip

Live: TWICE In Chicago

Road Trip: Keep it Salty! A Visit to Saltville, Virginia

Caught In The Act: Shania Twain Live In Chicago 2023

Mercy Music - What You Stand to Lose

Latest News

There Is Not Going To Be A Van Halen Reunion Says Sammy Hagar

The Eagles Expand Farewell Tour Due To Overwhelming Demand

Tony Iommi Rocks Black Sabbath Classic With Hollywood Vampires

Royal Blood Premiere 'Pull Me Through' Video

Metallica Share Trailer For M72 World Tour Theatrical Event

The Beach Boys Releasing Official Anthology Book

Motley Crue Recap Wembley Stadium Show

Clutch Expand PA Tapes Live Series With 2022 Seattle Concert