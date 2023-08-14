Motley Crue Rock The Fargodome On 2023 World Tour

(hennemusic) Motley Crue rocked the Fargodome in Fargo, ND on August 11 as part of their 2023 world tour with Def Leppard, and the band is sharing a video recap of the event.

The show was the third date on the lineup's brief summer leg of North America, which follows a recently-completed series of dates across Europe and the UK.

Earlier this year, Motley Crue debuted new touring guitarist John 5 as part of the trek, following the retirement from the road by Mick Mars.

In April, Mars filed a legal action against his bandmates over claims of a financial dispute and efforts to remove him from the group's companies following his announcement last fall that he "will continue as a member of the band, but can no longer handle the rigors of the road" due to his lifelong struggle with Ankylosing spondylitis.

Motley Crue responded to the lawsuit with claims of their own against Mars, who is seeking to review the band's financial books.

Get more tour details and watch video from the Fargo show here.

