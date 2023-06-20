.

Motley Crue Share Hellfest Recap Video

Bruce Henne | 06-20-2023

(hennemusic) Motley Crue is sharing a video recap of their appearance at France's Hellfest on June 16. The band topped the bill on the main stage on the second night of the event following a set by tour partners Def Leppard and a number of acts, including Alter Bridge, British Lion, Skid Row and Elegant Weapons.

"Kick ass show," says the Crue. "Merci." The four-day event in Clisson also featured headliners KISS, Iron Maiden and Slipknot.

Motley Crue and Def Leppard are currently playing dates on the European leg of the 2023 World Tour, with shows this week in Italy, Portugal and Spain.

Check out the video recap from Hellfest here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
