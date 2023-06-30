Motley Crue Share 'Kickstart My Heart' Footage From Madrid

(hennemusic) Motley Crue is sharing partial video of a performance of "Kickstart My Heart" from a concert in Madrid, Spain on June 24. "Our Spanish Cruehead Family was LOUD," says the band. "World Tour is rolling on!"

The "Dr. Feelgood" hit is the traditional show-closer for the group as they continue their summer trek across Europe with tour mates Def Leppard.

On the road with new guitarist John 5 in place of the retired Mick Mars, the Los Angeles rockers are mixing festival gigs with standalone concerts these days during the series, which the pair recently expanded with a series of shows in Australia in November.

The tour will play a series of UK dates in the coming week, including performances in London, Lytham, Dublin and Glasgow.

Check out video from the Madrid show here.

