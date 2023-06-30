.

Motley Crue Share 'Kickstart My Heart' Footage From Madrid

Bruce Henne | 06-29-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Video still

(hennemusic) Motley Crue is sharing partial video of a performance of "Kickstart My Heart" from a concert in Madrid, Spain on June 24. "Our Spanish Cruehead Family was LOUD," says the band. "World Tour is rolling on!"

The "Dr. Feelgood" hit is the traditional show-closer for the group as they continue their summer trek across Europe with tour mates Def Leppard.

On the road with new guitarist John 5 in place of the retired Mick Mars, the Los Angeles rockers are mixing festival gigs with standalone concerts these days during the series, which the pair recently expanded with a series of shows in Australia in November.

The tour will play a series of UK dates in the coming week, including performances in London, Lytham, Dublin and Glasgow.

Check out video from the Madrid show here.

Related Stories
Motley Crue Share 'Kickstart My Heart' Footage From Madrid

Def Leppard Share Latest World Tour Video Update From Europe

Dolly Parton Tops Rock Chart With Rob Halford, Motley Crue Collaboration

Motley Crue Share Hellfest Recap Video

Motley Crue Share Video From Copenhell Festival

News > Motley Crue

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
advertisement
Day In Rock

KISS Farewell Tour Reunion Offer Rejected By Ace and Peter- Blur Share 'St. Charles Square' Video- Volbeat Offshoot- Lynyrd Skynyrd- more

Rolling Stones' Forty Licks Coming To Vinyl and Dolby Atmos- Fall Out Boy Update Billy Joel's 'We Didn't Start The Fire'- more

Day In Country

Russell Dickerson Announces New EP With 'Ride The Wave' Video- The Prine Family Presents: You Got Gold 2023- more

advertisement
Reviews

Sites and Sounds: Calgary Stampede - Canada's Rocking Rodeo

On The Record: Poe, Anthony W. Rogers, Duwayne Burnside and Jann Klose

Motorhead - Live at Montreux Jazz Festival '07

Caught In The Act: 3 Doors Down and Candlebox Live 2023

Crashing Wayward - Listen!