Motley Crue Share Ohio Stadium Concert Recap Video

(hennemusic) Motley Crue is sharing a video recap of its August 8 performance at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. The Los Angeles rockers followed a set by tour partners Def Leppard to close out the second date of the summer North American leg of their shared world tour, which resumed three days earlier in Syracuse, NY.

Motley Crue will release a 40th anniversary limited edition box set of their 1983 classic, "Shout At The Devil", on October 27. Upon its original release, the group's second album delivered their breakthrough into rock's mainstream with the help of singles like "Looks That Kill", "Too Young To Fall In Love", a cover of The Beatles' "Helter Skelter", and the title track, as well as a regular rotation of their companion videos on MTV.

"Shout At The Devil" reached the US Top 20 and went on to sell more than 4 million copies in the region. The 40th anniversary Super Deluxe Box Set delivers a remastered version of the album alongside 7 rare demo tracks and a host of other goodies; get more details and watch video from Ohio here.

