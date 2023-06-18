Motley Crue Share Video From Copenhell Festival

(hennemusic) Motley Crue is sharing video of their appearance at the Copenhell festival in Copenhagen, Denmark on June 14. The Los Angeles band performed on the opening night of the four-day event, which also features sets by Guns N' Roses, Slipknot, Pantera, Billy Gibbons, Clutch, Ghost, and dozens more.

"Copenhell you beautiful, filthy, moshy, punk rock, dust bowl...You win," says the Crue. "What a day to remember! Thank you." On the road with new guitarist John 5 in place of the retired Mick Mars, Motley Crue is mixing festival gigs with standalone concerts these days as part of the global trek with Def Leppard.

The two bands recently expanded the series with a series of shows in Australia in November. "We had an incredible time playing The Stadium Tour in North America," shared the Crue alongside the announcement, "and we truly can't wait to continue taking the show around the globe with The World Tour in 2023. Crüeheads get ready because we have a few amazing Australian dates set for you!"

Check out video from Copenhell here.

