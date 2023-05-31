.

Motley Crue Share Video From Second Show Of World Tour

Bruce Henne | 05-31-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Motley Crue Video still
Video still

(hennemusic) Motley Crue is sharing video from a May 25 performance in Monchengladbach, Germany, the second show of the band's 2023 World Tour with Def Leppard.

The group delivered their standard 16-song set, which opened with the 1987 "Girls, Girls, Girls" single, "Wild Side", and included tracks from eight albums before wrapping up with their 1989 classic, "Kickstart My Heart."

The German date followed the tour's opening night in Def Leppard's hometown of Sheffield, UK as the two bands return to the road for an extensive global trek.

Ahead of the tour's launch, Motley Cue recorded three new songs with producer Bob Rock, which represents their first sessions with new touring guitarist John 5; the group last worked with Rock on the soundtrack to the band's 2019 biopic, "The Dirt".

Watch video from Germany here.

Related Stories
Motley Crue Share Video From Second Show Of World Tour

Motley Crue Stream Video Recap Of Sheffield Concert

Motley Crue's John 5 Gets Limited Edition Fender Telecaster

The Dead Daisies Reuniting With John Corabi For Decade of Rock Tour

Motley Crue '100% Done' With New Songs

More Motley Crue News

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
advertisement
Day In Rock

Guns N' Roses Tap Carrie Underwood, The Pretenders, More For Tour- Eric Clapton Shares Set List From Jeff Beck Tribute Concerts- more

Foo Fighters Share Epic New Song 'The Teacher' With Short Film- Megadeth Icon David Ellefson Does First Lead Vocal On New Dieth Single- more

Day In Country

Kenny Chesney's Band Rocks AC/DC Classic At I Go Back Tour Closer- Brothers Osborne Share New Song 'Goodbye's Kickin' In'- more

advertisement
Reviews

Sites and Sounds: Tupelo Elvis Festival

Caught In The Act: Frankie Valli Live 2023

Caught In The Act: Winger Live 2023

Live: The Psychedelic Furs Rock Orlando

Sites and Sounds: Jacksonville Jazz Festival

Latest News

Guns N' Roses Tap Carrie Underwood, The Pretenders, More For Tour

Motley Crue Share Video From Second Show Of World Tour

Eric Clapton Shares Set List From Jeff Beck Tribute Concerts

Iron Maiden Share Video Of New Nicko McBrain Drum Kit

The Hold Steady Announce Inaugural Positive Jam Festival Lineup

John Bonham's Death Inspired Jason To Pursue Drumming

Peter Lewis of Moby Grape Share's 'Without You'

Kings Of Leon Throw Ultimate Celebration Party For Wrexham AFC