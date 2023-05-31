Motley Crue Share Video From Second Show Of World Tour

(hennemusic) Motley Crue is sharing video from a May 25 performance in Monchengladbach, Germany, the second show of the band's 2023 World Tour with Def Leppard.

The group delivered their standard 16-song set, which opened with the 1987 "Girls, Girls, Girls" single, "Wild Side", and included tracks from eight albums before wrapping up with their 1989 classic, "Kickstart My Heart."

The German date followed the tour's opening night in Def Leppard's hometown of Sheffield, UK as the two bands return to the road for an extensive global trek.

Ahead of the tour's launch, Motley Cue recorded three new songs with producer Bob Rock, which represents their first sessions with new touring guitarist John 5; the group last worked with Rock on the soundtrack to the band's 2019 biopic, "The Dirt".

Watch video from Germany here.

