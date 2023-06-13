.

Motley Crue Share Video Recap Of Finland's Rockfest Performance

Bruce Henne | 06-12-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Motley Crue News Video still June 12, 2023
Video still

(hennemusic) Motley Crue is sharing a video recap of their appearance at Rockfest 2023 in Hyvinkaa, Finland on June 9. The band delivered their standard 15-song set at the event, which saw Pantera top the bill on opening night, Def Leppard follow the Crue as headliners on the second night, and Volbeat close out the three-day series on June 10.

"Thank you Finland for loud rowdy rock n roll show," shared Nikki Sixx on social media. "We will be back." Motley Crue and Def Leppard are currently playing shows on the European leg of their World Tour, which features a mix of festival and standalone dates.

The pair of classic rockers will next be seen this week at Denmark's Copenhell on June 14, France's Hellfest on June 16, and Belgium's Graspop Metal Meeting on June 18.

Stream footage of Motley Crue at Rockfest here.

Related Stories
Motley Crue Share Video Recap Of Finland's Rockfest Performance

Motley Crue Share Video Recap Of Sweden Rock Festival Performance

Def Leppard Share Video Update From World Tour With Motley Crue

Motley Crue and Def Leppard Add Australian Dates To The World Tour

Motley Crue Share Video From Second Show Of World Tour

More Motley Crue News

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
advertisement
Day In Rock

Megadeth, Slayer, Yes, Rainbow Icons Cover Pink Floyd Classic- Nickelback Kick Off Expanded North American Tour- more

Bring Me The Horizon Announce New Album - Static-X, Sevendust and Dope Announce The Machine Killer Tour- Foo Fighters- more

Day In Country

Dierks Bentley Seeks 'Something Real' With New Single- Reba McEntire's Inspiring America Appearance Goes Online- more

advertisement
Reviews

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Summer Travel Essentials

Father's Day Gift Guide

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts - Mindsets

Sites and Sounds: Music Festivals Set to Rock St. Louis All Summer

Yes - Mirror to the Sky

Latest News

Rush Offshoot Envy Of None Get Animated For 'That Was Then' Video

Lamb Of God and Parkway Drive Headlining New England Metal & Hardcore Fest

Queen's Brian May Expands Star Fleet Project ft. Eddie Van Halen

The Black Dahlia Murder, Chelsea Grin Fall Tour Announced

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds Almost Top UK Album Chart

Girlschool Release 'It Is What It Is' Video

The Cult Announces Western U.S. Fall Tour

My Bloody Valentine's Kevin Shields Launches Limited-Edition Shields Blender Pedal