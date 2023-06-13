Motley Crue Share Video Recap Of Finland's Rockfest Performance

(hennemusic) Motley Crue is sharing a video recap of their appearance at Rockfest 2023 in Hyvinkaa, Finland on June 9. The band delivered their standard 15-song set at the event, which saw Pantera top the bill on opening night, Def Leppard follow the Crue as headliners on the second night, and Volbeat close out the three-day series on June 10.
"Thank you Finland for loud rowdy rock n roll show," shared Nikki Sixx on social media. "We will be back." Motley Crue and Def Leppard are currently playing shows on the European leg of their World Tour, which features a mix of festival and standalone dates.
The pair of classic rockers will next be seen this week at Denmark's Copenhell on June 14, France's Hellfest on June 16, and Belgium's Graspop Metal Meeting on June 18.
Stream footage of Motley Crue at Rockfest here.
