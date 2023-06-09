Motley Crue Share Video Recap Of Sweden Rock Festival Performance

(hennemusic) Motley Crue is sharing a video recap of their June 7 headlining appearance at the Sweden Rock Festival. Playing alongside world tour partners Def Leppard, the Crue topped the bill on the opening night of the event, which also featured sets by Clutch, Airbourne and Testament, among others.
"Sweden 43,000 sold out," shared Motley Crue. "Sweden Rock Festival Thank You!" The four-day series will see headline appearances by Deep Purple (June 8), Iron Maiden (June 9), and Ghost (June 10).
The Sweden Rocks event marked the eighth show of Motley Crue's 2023 World Tour with Def Leppard; the band features guitarist John 5 as a touring member the 2022 retirement of co-founder Mick Mars.
The classic rock groups recently expended the trek with a newly-announced series of concert dates in Australia, with tickets for shows in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne now on sale.
Check out video from Sweden Rocks here.
