Motley Crue Stream Video Recap Of Sheffield Concert

Video still

(hennemusic) Motley Crue is streaming a video recap of its May 22 show in Sheffield, UK as the 2023 World Tour with Def Leppard continues this week.

Performing ahead of the headlining hometown heroes, the Los Angeles rockers delivered a 16-song set of classics and fan favorites from throughout their career at Bramhall Lane, according to setlist.fm.

The event marked the UK debut of guitarist John 5 as a touring member of Motley Crue, following the 2022 retirement of co-founder Mick Mars.

The Motley Crue/Def Leppard North American stadium series was recently named the 2022 Rock Tour Of The Year as part of the 34th Annual Pollstar Awards; the 36-city series - with guests Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts - sold 1.3 million tickets to deliver $173.5 million in revenue at the box office, which Billboard previously reported as the biggest tour of either Motley Crue's or Def Leppard's career, dating back to when the Billboard Boxscore began collecting data in the late 1980s.

"The Stadium Tour" averaged 37,520 tickets each night, drawing more than three times the audience that each band previously reached on their own.

The 2023 tour will play Munchen, Germany on May 27 ahead of dates in Hungary, Poland and Czechia this week. Stream the video recap from Sheffield here.

