Motley Crue To Headline NFL Draft Concert Series

Event poster

Motley Crue took to social media on Wednesday (April 19th) to share the news that they will be headlining this year's NFL Draft Concert Series and can fans will be able to watch online.

The concert will be taking place at the Draft Theater in Kansas City, MO on Friday, April 28th and will be streamed in full on NFL.com/DraftConcertSeries and live on NFL Facebook and YouTube Channels.

Chicago rockers Fall Out Boy will be headlining the Thursday night lineup on April 27th, with Thundercat (former Suicidal Tendencies bassist Stephen Bruner), will play the final night of the series on April 29th.

