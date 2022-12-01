.

Motorhead Expand 'Bad Magic' For Reissue

Bruce Henne | December 01, 2022

Motorhead Expand 'Bad Magic' For Reissue
Album art

(hennemusic) Motorhead have announced that they will release an expanded reissue of their final studio album, 2015's "Bad Magic", on February 24, 2023.

Produced by Cameron Webb and originally issued just four months before the passing of frontman Lemmy Kilmister, the project featured the lead single, "Thunder & Lightning", "Electricity", a version of David Bowie's classic, "Heroes", and a cover of The Rolling Stones' classic, "Sympathy For The Devil", which included a guitar solo by Brian May of Queen.

Billed as "Bad Magic: Seriously Bad Magic", the 2023 reissue has been expanded with the addition of two previously-unreleased tracks - "Greedy Bastards" and the set's first preview, "Bullet in Your Brain" - as well as a live recording from the subsequent tour at the giant Mt. Fuji Festival in Japan in 2015.

Get more details and stream the new video for the lead track here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories


Motorhead Expand 'Bad Magic' For Reissue

Motorhead Stream 1982 Live Video Ahead Of Iron Fist Reissue

Motorhead Share Restored Iron First Film

Motorhead Share Previously Unreleased 'Iron Fist' Demo

Lemmy Kilmister Immortalized At Hellfest

Motorhead Music and Merch

News > Motorhead

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Pin it Share on Reddit email this article
advertisement
Day In Rock

Guns N' Roses Announce First Performance Of 2023- Rare 1972 David Bowie TV Performance- Motorhead Expand 'Bad Magic'- more

Fleetwood Mac Icon Christine McVie Dead At 79- Rolling Stones 50th Anniversary Tour Album GRRR Live! Coming- more

Def Leppard And Motley Crue Announce Two U.S. Concerts- Taproot To Reunite At Blue Ridge Rock Festival- Crobot Robbed- more

Blake Shelton, Eagles and Guns N' Roses Stars Cover Tom Petty Classic- Metallica Surprise Release New Song and Announce Album and World Tour- more

advertisement
Reviews

Holiday Gift Guide: Rock Reads Edition Part 1 - Bowie- Beatles- Allman- More

Spoiler NYC - Banned in 38 States

Holiday Gift Guide: Stocking Stuffers

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Dave Mason

On The Record: Night Crickets- Drowning Pool- Slinky Vagabond

Latest News

Guns N' Roses Announce First Performance Of 2023

Rare 1972 David Bowie TV Performance Goes Online

Motorhead Expand 'Bad Magic' For Reissue

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Perform Raising Sand Track On CMT Crossroads

ZZ Top Share Video For Raw Version Of 'Thunderbird'

George Lynch and Jeff Pilson Share New Christmas Song

Jerry Cantrell Shares Live 'Prism Of Doubt' Video

Singled Out: Jeremy Edge Project's Move On