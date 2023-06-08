Municipal Waste Announce UK Headline Tour

(Nuclear Blast) Municipal Waste have announced a UK headline tour for October this year, with support coming from Gel and Undeath. The band are currently prepping for a packed month of European festival performances and club shows, kicking off this week with performances at Download Festival and Into The Grave.
Tony Foresta commented, "Its been way too long since The Waste has done a proper UK headliner. To say we are excited is an understatement. We couldn't even wait till after Download to tell everyone.
"We are equally as chuffed to bring a diverse and crushing duo of openers Gel and Undeath. If anyone knows how we can get a Buckfast sponsorship for this please reach out. CHEERS!"
Tickets will go on general sale Wednesday 14th June @ 10am BST via the below links.
MUNICIPAL WASTE - UK TOUR 2023
w/ Gel & Undeath
01 Oct UK - Reading, Sub89
02 Oct UK - Bournemouth, The Old Firestation
03 Oct UK - Exeter, Phoenix
05 Oct UK - Brighton, The Arch
06 Oct UK - Bristol, Marble Factory
07 Oct UK - London, Islington Assembly Hall
08 Oct UK - Manchester, Rebellion
10 Oct IE - Limerick, Dolan's
11 Oct IE - Dublin, Whelans
12 Oct UK - Belfast, Limelight 2
14 Oct UK - Glasgow, Cathouse
15 Oct UK - Leeds, Brudenell
16 Oct UK - Birmingham, Castle & Falcon
MUNICIPAL WASTE - EU SUMMER DATES 2023
10 Jun UK - Donington, Download Festival
11 Jun NL - Leeuwarden, Into The Grave Festival
13 Jun CZ - Prague, Malá Sportovni Hala w/ Gojira + Urne
14 Jun PL - Krakow, Klub Kamienna 12
16 Jun BE - Dessel, Graspop Metal Meeting
17 Jun FR - Clisson, Hellfest
18 Jun DE - Cologne, Gebaude 9
21 Jun NO - Oslo, Tons Of Rock Festival
