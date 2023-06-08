Municipal Waste Announce UK Headline Tour

(Nuclear Blast) Municipal Waste have announced a UK headline tour for October this year, with support coming from Gel and Undeath. The band are currently prepping for a packed month of European festival performances and club shows, kicking off this week with performances at Download Festival and Into The Grave.

Tony Foresta commented, "Its been way too long since The Waste has done a proper UK headliner. To say we are excited is an understatement. We couldn't even wait till after Download to tell everyone.

"We are equally as chuffed to bring a diverse and crushing duo of openers Gel and Undeath. If anyone knows how we can get a Buckfast sponsorship for this please reach out. CHEERS!"

Tickets will go on general sale Wednesday 14th June @ 10am BST via the below links.

MUNICIPAL WASTE - UK TOUR 2023

w/ Gel & Undeath

01 Oct UK - Reading, Sub89

02 Oct UK - Bournemouth, The Old Firestation

03 Oct UK - Exeter, Phoenix

05 Oct UK - Brighton, The Arch

06 Oct UK - Bristol, Marble Factory

07 Oct UK - London, Islington Assembly Hall

08 Oct UK - Manchester, Rebellion

10 Oct IE - Limerick, Dolan's

11 Oct IE - Dublin, Whelans

12 Oct UK - Belfast, Limelight 2

14 Oct UK - Glasgow, Cathouse

15 Oct UK - Leeds, Brudenell

16 Oct UK - Birmingham, Castle & Falcon

MUNICIPAL WASTE - EU SUMMER DATES 2023

10 Jun UK - Donington, Download Festival

11 Jun NL - Leeuwarden, Into The Grave Festival

13 Jun CZ - Prague, Malá Sportovni Hala w/ Gojira + Urne

14 Jun PL - Krakow, Klub Kamienna 12

16 Jun BE - Dessel, Graspop Metal Meeting

17 Jun FR - Clisson, Hellfest

18 Jun DE - Cologne, Gebaude 9

21 Jun NO - Oslo, Tons Of Rock Festival

