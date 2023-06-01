Music Video Premiere: TA Thomas 'June 15th'

Venturing beyond the world of rock, today we have the premier of a brand new music video from rising R&B singer-songwriter TA Thomas for his single "June 15th." The visual finds the Grammy nominated Thomas collaborating with renowned artist and photographer Wulf Bradley.

Here is the official announcement for the clip: An emotive, intimate, and cinematic portrayal, directed by Wulf Bradley, that demonstrates the realities of a relationship in the gray.

Oscillating between a variation of chromatics, TA uses color to represent moments of love in sync, while using B&W moments to showcase a relationship disconnected. "June 15th" is the first track from TA's upcoming solo project.

Hoping to inspire vulnerability in his listeners, TA's debut project is a love letter to R&B and a fusion of classic and contemporary sounds that reflect his passion for the genre. Sure to resonate with anyone who is in the gray on whether their relationship is alive, "June 15th" is the first of many tracks demonstrating an authentic, albeit heart-splitting story that listeners will carry with them far past when the song, and now video, is over.



TA, a self-taught singer, musician, and performer, who learned to play piano in his community church, began his career as part of the RCA signed group, Next Town Down. In early 2020, after geographically separating from Next Town Down, TA began to explore his own sound. Sharing covers consistently on social media, he built his personal following and presence, generating positive attention as he reached new audiences on the platforms. In 2022, he reconnected with Tre'von Waters of Next Town Down to write "Talm' Bout', for Chris Brown's Breezy album, which earned TA his first Grammy Nomination. Since then, he's been fine tuning his sound and turning the page on a new chapter in his sonic journey. Watch the video below:

