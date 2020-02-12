.

Keith Urban, Dierks Bentley and Thomas Rhett Lead Festival

William Lee | 02-12-2020

Keith UrbanEvent poster courtesy The GreenRoom

Keith Urban, Dierks Bentley and Thomas Rhett have been tapped to headline the ninth-annual Watershed Music and Camping Festival this summer.

The lineup will also include Kelsea Ballerini, Billy Currington, Travis Denning, Russell Dickerson, Lindsay Ell, Gone West Ft. Colbie Caillat, HARDY, Randy Houser, and Jon Pardi.

The event will feature two stages of music at the Gorge Amphitheatre in George, WA and will take place on July 31st through August 2nd, with passes going on sale February 21st at 10am PT at WatershedFest.com.

President of Live Nation Country Touring Brian O'Connell had this to say, "Watershed, to me, is all about the annual anticipation of a great weekend with 26,000 friends, in one of the most beautiful settings on Earth.

"I feel like it is a privilege to not only get to go, but to share it with so many 'Shedders that have been there since day one. These artists, that setting, and the 'Shedders make Watershed more than just a festival, it's a true rite of passage for country music fans, and I am so proud to host this event every year. Here is to year nine being the best Watershed Festival yet!"


