Matchbox Twenty's Rob Thomas Talks New Album And Single

(Audacy) Matchbox Twenty's Rob Thomas Audacy's 96.5 TIC in Hartford earlier this month to talk about the group's return after their long hiatus with a new album, Where the Light Goes, and a new single, "Wild Dogs (Running in a Slow Dream)."

He said of the first single from the new record, "'Wild Dogs' is about when I was young in high school and being a weird kid and finding other weird kids and feeling like I had found my family."

He said of the album, "The one thing that we refused to do is we didn't want to make a pandemic record...We didn't want to make a record that had any cynicism or fear and doubt. We just wanted to make a record that had a lot of positivity and joy in it, and so that was our main focus - trying to find the joy in the moments and write about those."

