Matchbox Twenty's Rob Thomas Talks New Album And Single

03-25-2023

Matchbox Twenty Cover art
(Audacy) Matchbox Twenty's Rob Thomas Audacy's 96.5 TIC in Hartford earlier this month to talk about the group's return after their long hiatus with a new album, Where the Light Goes, and a new single, "Wild Dogs (Running in a Slow Dream)."

He said of the first single from the new record, "'Wild Dogs' is about when I was young in high school and being a weird kid and finding other weird kids and feeling like I had found my family."

He said of the album, "The one thing that we refused to do is we didn't want to make a pandemic record...We didn't want to make a record that had any cynicism or fear and doubt. We just wanted to make a record that had a lot of positivity and joy in it, and so that was our main focus - trying to find the joy in the moments and write about those."

Check out the full interview here.

