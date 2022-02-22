Necronomicon and The Convalescence Coheadlining Tour

Canadian rockers Necronomicon have announced that they will be teaming up with The Convalescence this spring to launch Their Legacy In Blood North American Tour.

The trek is set to kick off on April 29th in Kalamazoo, MI at Papa Pete's and will conclude on June 4th in Chesterfield, MI at the Diesel Concert Lounge. The tour will feature support from Alukah, Reflection Of Flesh, and Psycho Mantis.

Rob the Witch had this to say, "I think I don't need to mention how hard these last years have been for everyone, and it's about time that we get back to a healthy music scene. We are more than happy to be back in the U.S. We really hope you guys will come and support us as we bring you 'Vivus Verum' on this run. Hail to all of you"

04/29: Kalamazoo, MI @ Papa Pete's

04/30: Toledo, OH @ Main Street Bar & Grill

05/01: Chicago, IL @ WC Social Club

05/02: Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

05/03: St. Paul, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall

05/04: Sioux Falls, SD @ Big's Bar

05/05: Denver, CO @ The Venue

05/06: Salt Lake City, UT @ The Loading Dock

05/07: Boise, ID @ The Shredder

05/08: Spokane, WA @ The Big Dipper

05/09: Seattle, WA @ The Funhouse

05/10: Portland, OR @ Dante's Theater

05/11: San Francisco, CA @ DNA Lounge

05/13: San Diego, CA @ Brick by Brick

05/14: Scottsdale, AZ @ Pub Rock Live

05/15: Gallup, NM @ Juggernaut Music

05/16: El Paso, TX @ Rockhouse Bar & Grill

05/17: Austin, TX @ Come and Take It Live

05/18: Dallas, TX @ Amplified Live

05/20: San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

05/21: Houston, TX @ Acadia Bar & Grill

05/22: Crestview, FL @ Jimmy's Jukebox

05/24: Tampa, FL @ Brass Mug

05/25: Jacksonville, FL @ Jack Rabbits

05/26: Winter Park, FL @ The Haven Lounge

05/27: Jonesboro, GA @ Furnace 41

05/28: Knoxville, TN @ The Concourse

05/29: Wilmington, DE @ Bar XIII

05/30: Worcester, MA @ Ralph's Rock Diner

05/31: Portland, ME @ Geno's Rock Club

06/01: Rochester, NY @ Montage Music Hall

06/02: Mechanicsburg, PA @ Lovedraft's Brewing Co.

06/03: Fort Wayne, IN @ Rockstar Lounge

06/04: Chesterfield, MI @ Diesel Concert Lounge

