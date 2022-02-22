Necronomicon and The Convalescence Coheadlining Tour

Canadian rockers Necronomicon have announced that they will be teaming up with The Convalescence this spring to launch Their Legacy In Blood North American Tour.
The trek is set to kick off on April 29th in Kalamazoo, MI at Papa Pete's and will conclude on June 4th in Chesterfield, MI at the Diesel Concert Lounge. The tour will feature support from Alukah, Reflection Of Flesh, and Psycho Mantis.
Rob the Witch had this to say, "I think I don't need to mention how hard these last years have been for everyone, and it's about time that we get back to a healthy music scene. We are more than happy to be back in the U.S. We really hope you guys will come and support us as we bring you 'Vivus Verum' on this run. Hail to all of you"
04/29: Kalamazoo, MI @ Papa Pete's
04/30: Toledo, OH @ Main Street Bar & Grill
05/01: Chicago, IL @ WC Social Club
05/02: Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon
05/03: St. Paul, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall
05/04: Sioux Falls, SD @ Big's Bar
05/05: Denver, CO @ The Venue
05/06: Salt Lake City, UT @ The Loading Dock
05/07: Boise, ID @ The Shredder
05/08: Spokane, WA @ The Big Dipper
05/09: Seattle, WA @ The Funhouse
05/10: Portland, OR @ Dante's Theater
05/11: San Francisco, CA @ DNA Lounge
05/13: San Diego, CA @ Brick by Brick
05/14: Scottsdale, AZ @ Pub Rock Live
05/15: Gallup, NM @ Juggernaut Music
05/16: El Paso, TX @ Rockhouse Bar & Grill
05/17: Austin, TX @ Come and Take It Live
05/18: Dallas, TX @ Amplified Live
05/20: San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
05/21: Houston, TX @ Acadia Bar & Grill
05/22: Crestview, FL @ Jimmy's Jukebox
05/24: Tampa, FL @ Brass Mug
05/25: Jacksonville, FL @ Jack Rabbits
05/26: Winter Park, FL @ The Haven Lounge
05/27: Jonesboro, GA @ Furnace 41
05/28: Knoxville, TN @ The Concourse
05/29: Wilmington, DE @ Bar XIII
05/30: Worcester, MA @ Ralph's Rock Diner
05/31: Portland, ME @ Geno's Rock Club
06/01: Rochester, NY @ Montage Music Hall
06/02: Mechanicsburg, PA @ Lovedraft's Brewing Co.
06/03: Fort Wayne, IN @ Rockstar Lounge
06/04: Chesterfield, MI @ Diesel Concert Lounge
