NEEDTOBREATHE Recruited Switchfoot's Jon Foreman For 'Carry Me' 2021 In Review

NEEDTOBREATHE Recruited Switchfoot's Jon Foreman For 'Carry Me' was a top 21 story from July 2021: NEEDTOBREATHE have released a new single called "Carry Me", which is a collaboration with their longtime friend, Switchfoot frontman Jon Foreman.
The track follows the band's collaboration with Carrie Underwood, "I Wanna Remember." Both tracks come from their forthcoming album, "Into The Mystery", which was released on July 30th.
frontman Bear Rinehart had this to say about collaborating with Foreman, "It feels so special to have Jon on the album with us. He's an old buddy, and we share so much mutual respect for one another as artists and friends.
"He was one of the only people who came through the studio when we were making the album. He took a COVID test, joined the band for a day, and helped us make a campfire song." Stream the song below:
