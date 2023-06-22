NEEDTOBREATHE Share First Song From New Album 'Everknown'

Album art

(The GreenRoom) NEEDTOBREATHE is back with new music, making a compelling introduction to their ninth studio album CAVES with the first track "Everknown."



The heartfelt anthem is a soulful, power-packed glimpse into the band's most ambitious body of work yet. "Everknown" features epic synth-pop production and delivers an empathetic tribute to the world's unsung heroes. As heard in the chorus - 'You never give in - currency moves from every inch of your bones' - "Everknown" builds to an epic refrain.



"'Everknown' is a song inspired by those in our lives that have helped shape us into the people we are today," said NEEDTOBREATHE. "It's dedicated to the humble heroes that don't get enough credit for the good they have brought to the world."



"Everknown" is a sample of the band's forthcoming studio album CAVES, which is due this fall. The bold new collection of songs will pair sincere and relatable lyrics with larger-than-life sounds created with arenas in mind.



NEEDTOBREATHE, who has "built a cult-like following live" (Forbes), will bring their renowned live show to arenas across the country this fall with "The CAVES World Tour." The first leg of the tour is set to kick off October 13 in Savannah, GA and will feature alternative rock band Judah & The Lion as special guests. Tickets are available now at NEEDTOBREATHE.com.



The CAVES World Tour

10/13/2023 Savannah, GA Enmarket Arena

10/14/2023 Greenville, SC Bon Secours Wellness Arena

10/15/2023 Southaven, MS Landers Center

10/17/2023 Lexington, KY Rupp Arena

10/19/2023 Sugar Land, TX Smart Financial Centre

10/20/2023 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena

10/21/2023 Tulsa, OK BOK Center

10/23/2023 Albuquerque, NM Revel Entertainment Center

10/24/2023 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre

10/26/2023 Wheatland, CA Hard Rock Live Sacramento

10/27/2023 Reno, NV Grand Sierra Resort and Casino

10/28/2023 Los Angeles, CA YouTube Theater

10/30/2023 Orem, UT UCCU Center

11/2/2023 Independence, MO Cable Dahmer Arena

11/3/2023 Omaha, NE Steelhouse Omaha

11/4/2023 Minneapolis, MN Armory

11/5/2023 Waukee, IA TBD

11/7/2023 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

11/10/2023 Washington, DC The Anthem

11/11/2023 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway

11/13/2023 Philadelphia, PA The Met

11/15/2023 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

11/16/2023 Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena at the BJCC

11/17/2023 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum Complex

11/18/2023 Atlanta, GA Gas South Arena

