NEEDTOBREATHE Share First Song From New Album 'Everknown'

(The GreenRoom) NEEDTOBREATHE is back with new music, making a compelling introduction to their ninth studio album CAVES with the first track "Everknown."
The heartfelt anthem is a soulful, power-packed glimpse into the band's most ambitious body of work yet. "Everknown" features epic synth-pop production and delivers an empathetic tribute to the world's unsung heroes. As heard in the chorus - 'You never give in - currency moves from every inch of your bones' - "Everknown" builds to an epic refrain.
"'Everknown' is a song inspired by those in our lives that have helped shape us into the people we are today," said NEEDTOBREATHE. "It's dedicated to the humble heroes that don't get enough credit for the good they have brought to the world."
"Everknown" is a sample of the band's forthcoming studio album CAVES, which is due this fall. The bold new collection of songs will pair sincere and relatable lyrics with larger-than-life sounds created with arenas in mind.
NEEDTOBREATHE, who has "built a cult-like following live" (Forbes), will bring their renowned live show to arenas across the country this fall with "The CAVES World Tour." The first leg of the tour is set to kick off October 13 in Savannah, GA and will feature alternative rock band Judah & The Lion as special guests. Tickets are available now at NEEDTOBREATHE.com.
The CAVES World Tour
10/13/2023 Savannah, GA Enmarket Arena
10/14/2023 Greenville, SC Bon Secours Wellness Arena
10/15/2023 Southaven, MS Landers Center
10/17/2023 Lexington, KY Rupp Arena
10/19/2023 Sugar Land, TX Smart Financial Centre
10/20/2023 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena
10/21/2023 Tulsa, OK BOK Center
10/23/2023 Albuquerque, NM Revel Entertainment Center
10/24/2023 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre
10/26/2023 Wheatland, CA Hard Rock Live Sacramento
10/27/2023 Reno, NV Grand Sierra Resort and Casino
10/28/2023 Los Angeles, CA YouTube Theater
10/30/2023 Orem, UT UCCU Center
11/2/2023 Independence, MO Cable Dahmer Arena
11/3/2023 Omaha, NE Steelhouse Omaha
11/4/2023 Minneapolis, MN Armory
11/5/2023 Waukee, IA TBD
11/7/2023 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena
11/10/2023 Washington, DC The Anthem
11/11/2023 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway
11/13/2023 Philadelphia, PA The Met
11/15/2023 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
11/16/2023 Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena at the BJCC
11/17/2023 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum Complex
11/18/2023 Atlanta, GA Gas South Arena
