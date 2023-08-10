NEEDTOBREATHE Share New Single 'Hideaway'

Cover art

NEEDTOBREATHE have released a brand new single entitled "Hideaway". The track comes from their forthcoming album "CAVES", which will arrive on September 15th.

The GreenRoom sent over the following details: "Chase down the silver lining, we're gonna find a way," lead singer Bear Rinehart of multi-platinum rock band NEEDTOBREATHE recites on their newest single, "Hideaway," released today.

Co-written by Rinehart and notable Nashville songwriters Trent Dabbs and John-Luke Carter, "Hideaway" is a catchy, uplifting track that will resonate with listeners that have ever felt tired, beaten down or alone.

Described as "hopeful and joyful" (Rolling Stone) and as "delivering a passion through their music that leaves their fans feeling like they've just climbed down from a mountain" (Forbes) the comforting message of "Hideaway" encourages resiliency through the hard times.

It's also what initiated the recording process for the band's new album CAVES. "We traveled to Utah to do pre-production on some new songs and 'Hideaway' came together in a really magical way," NEEDTOBREATHE explains, "It's one of our favorite moments on the record."

Due out September 15, CAVES is a collection of awe-inspiring melodies, breathtaking instrumentation and epic-scale energy, giving the band's soul-probing approach a bigger, more expansive new scope--one that American Songwriter writes is "brimming with anthemic, arena-worthy sounds" and has "larger-than-life productions."

The album features a diverse lineup of special guests, including country hitmakers Carly Pearce and Old Dominion, Northern Irish singer-songwriter Foy Vance and alternative rock band Judah & The Lion, who will be touring with NEEDTOBREATHE this fall.

CAVES was written in two post-pandemic phases - first during their aforementioned getaway in Utah, where the group was finally able to get together again, and then again after they returned to the road, re-acclimating to massive crowds alongside OneRepublic.

CAVES Tracklist

1. The Cave

2. Everknown

3. How Wonderful We Are

4. Dreams (ft. Judah & The Lion)

5. When You Forgive Someone

6. Wasting Time (ft. Old Dominion)

7. Fall On Me (ft. Carly Pearce)

8. Hideaway

9. By and By

10. Reaching Out To Find You

11. Temporary Tears (ft. Foy Vance)

