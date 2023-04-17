Tragedy Give Cyndi Lauper's 'She Bop' A Metal Makeover

(Freeman Promotions) New York City tribute masters, Tragedy, recently released their Napalm Records debut, 'I Am Woman', to the masses! Following fantastic album singles "Venus", "I'm So Excited" and "I Will Survive", today, Tragedy are thrilled to reveal a new music video for their reimagination of Cyndi Lauper's "She Bop".
Tragedy says about "She Bop": "You gotta fight for your right - to bop! Cyndi Lauper's song about pleasuring oneself is a great fit for our band and this album. Let your fantasies run wild! Ain't no law against it... yet."
The band will kick off their co-headline European tour with Nanowar of Steel tomorrow, April 18 in Southampton, UK! After they return, Tragedy will head back out on the road in the US with Beatallica!
TRAGEDY: European Decimation co-headline tour w/ Nanowar of Steel
*TRAGEDY only (w/o Nanowar of Steel)
04.18.23 - UK: Southampton, 1865*
04.19.23 - UK: Oxford, O2 Academy 2*
04.20.23 - UK: Hull, The Welly Club
04.21.23 - UK: Carlisle, The Brickyard
04.22.23 - UK: Glasgow, Cathouse
04.23.23 - UK: Sheffield, O2 Academy 2
04.24.23 - UK: Newcastle, Think Tank
04.25.23 - UK: Liverpool, O2 Academy 2
04.26.23 - UK: Birmingham, IS
04.27.23 - UK: London, O2 Academy Islington
04.28.23 - UK: Dorset, Teddy Rock Festival
04.29.23 - UK: Bristol, Thekla - see Newcastle
04.30.23 - UK: Brighton, Concorde 2
05.02.23 - FR: Nantes, Ferrailleur
05.03.23 - FR: Paris, Petit Bain
05.04.23 - FR: Toulouse, Connexion Live
05.05.23 - ES: Barcelona, Sala Boveda
05.06.23 - ES: Madrid, Sala Revi Live
05.07.23 - PT: Lisbon, RCA Club
05.08.23 - ES: Murcia, Sala Garage Beat Club
05.09.23 - ES: Valencia, Sala Peter Rock
05.10.23 - ES: Portugalete (Bilbao)
05.11.23 - FR: Lyon, Rock'n Eat
05.12.23 - DE: Cologne, Luxor*
05.13.23 - DE: Barnin, Rock am See Festival*
