Tragedy Give Cyndi Lauper's 'She Bop' A Metal Makeover

Tour poster

(Freeman Promotions) New York City tribute masters, Tragedy, recently released their Napalm Records debut, 'I Am Woman', to the masses! Following fantastic album singles "Venus", "I'm So Excited" and "I Will Survive", today, Tragedy are thrilled to reveal a new music video for their reimagination of Cyndi Lauper's "She Bop".

Tragedy says about "She Bop": "You gotta fight for your right - to bop! Cyndi Lauper's song about pleasuring oneself is a great fit for our band and this album. Let your fantasies run wild! Ain't no law against it... yet."

The band will kick off their co-headline European tour with Nanowar of Steel tomorrow, April 18 in Southampton, UK! After they return, Tragedy will head back out on the road in the US with Beatallica!

TRAGEDY: European Decimation co-headline tour w/ Nanowar of Steel

*TRAGEDY only (w/o Nanowar of Steel)

04.18.23 - UK: Southampton, 1865*

04.19.23 - UK: Oxford, O2 Academy 2*

04.20.23 - UK: Hull, The Welly Club

04.21.23 - UK: Carlisle, The Brickyard

04.22.23 - UK: Glasgow, Cathouse

04.23.23 - UK: Sheffield, O2 Academy 2

04.24.23 - UK: Newcastle, Think Tank

04.25.23 - UK: Liverpool, O2 Academy 2

04.26.23 - UK: Birmingham, IS

04.27.23 - UK: London, O2 Academy Islington

04.28.23 - UK: Dorset, Teddy Rock Festival

04.29.23 - UK: Bristol, Thekla - see Newcastle

04.30.23 - UK: Brighton, Concorde 2

05.02.23 - FR: Nantes, Ferrailleur

05.03.23 - FR: Paris, Petit Bain

05.04.23 - FR: Toulouse, Connexion Live

05.05.23 - ES: Barcelona, Sala Boveda

05.06.23 - ES: Madrid, Sala Revi Live

05.07.23 - PT: Lisbon, RCA Club

05.08.23 - ES: Murcia, Sala Garage Beat Club

05.09.23 - ES: Valencia, Sala Peter Rock

05.10.23 - ES: Portugalete (Bilbao)

05.11.23 - FR: Lyon, Rock'n Eat

05.12.23 - DE: Cologne, Luxor*

05.13.23 - DE: Barnin, Rock am See Festival*

Related Stories

Morbid Angel Tribute Fan Killed By Venue Roof Collapse

Great White Station Nightclub Fire Documentary Reairing For 20th Anniversary Of Tragedy

Neil Diamond's 'Sweet Caroline' Given Metal Makeover 2021 In Review

Singled Out: Nowhere Left's Tragedy

More Tragedy News