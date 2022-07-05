Neil Young Previews Unreleased 2001 Crazy Horse Album 'Toast'

(hennemusic) Neil Young and Crazy Horse are streaming audio of the track, "Timberline", as the latest preview to the July 8 release of their shelved 2001 album, "Toast."

The song follows "Standing In The Light Of Love" from the project, which Young and the band recorded at Toast Studios in San Francisco, CA. For the past two decades, the record has been whispered about in collectors' circles in hushed tones, as the guitarist has dropped pieces of information about it here and there, especially as it contains three never-before-released songs.

"The music of Toast is about a relationship," shared the rocker on his Neil Young Archives site last year. "There is a time in many relationships that go bad, a time long before the breakup, where it dawns on one of the people, maybe both, that it's over. This was that time."

