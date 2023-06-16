Neil Young Adds Dates To Coastal Tour

(Warner) Due to demand, Neil Young has added shows to his "Coastal Tour" of the west coast. It now includes a second show at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on July 10 and a date in Lake Tahoe at the Outdoor Arena at Harvey's on July 24. Special guest on all dates will be Chris Pierce. Tickets are on sale now.
MORE ON TICKETS: In an effort to help minimize scalping and keep ticket prices at face value for fans, the artist is collaborating with the venues ticketed by Ticketmaster to make sure tickets can only be resold at their original price.
Fans that want to sell their tickets at these venues can use Ticketmaster's Face Value Exchange. More information is available here.
NEIL YOUNG COASTAL TOUR:
Bold indicates newly added date
Friday, June 30 - Los Angeles, CA - The Ford
Saturday, July 1 - Los Angeles, CA - The Ford
Monday, July 3 - Los Angeles, CA - The Ford
Wednesday, July 5 - Los Angeles, CA - The Ford
Friday, July 7 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl
Saturday July 8 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre
Mon, July 10 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre
Tuesday, July 11 - San Diego, CA - The Shell
Thursday July 13 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre
Saturday, July 15 - Berkeley, CA - The Greek
Monday, July 17 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Tuesday July 18 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Thursday July 20 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre
Sunday July 23 - Napa, CA - Oxbow RiverStage
Monday July 24 - Lake Tahoe, NV - Outdoor Arena at Harvey's
