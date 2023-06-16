Neil Young Adds Dates To Coastal Tour

Tour poster

(Warner) Due to demand, Neil Young has added shows to his "Coastal Tour" of the west coast. It now includes a second show at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on July 10 and a date in Lake Tahoe at the Outdoor Arena at Harvey's on July 24. Special guest on all dates will be Chris Pierce. Tickets are on sale now.



MORE ON TICKETS: In an effort to help minimize scalping and keep ticket prices at face value for fans, the artist is collaborating with the venues ticketed by Ticketmaster to make sure tickets can only be resold at their original price.

Fans that want to sell their tickets at these venues can use Ticketmaster's Face Value Exchange. More information is available here.



NEIL YOUNG COASTAL TOUR:

Bold indicates newly added date

Friday, June 30 - Los Angeles, CA - The Ford

Saturday, July 1 - Los Angeles, CA - The Ford

Monday, July 3 - Los Angeles, CA - The Ford

Wednesday, July 5 - Los Angeles, CA - The Ford

Friday, July 7 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl

Saturday July 8 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre

Mon, July 10 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre

Tuesday, July 11 - San Diego, CA - The Shell

Thursday July 13 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre

Saturday, July 15 - Berkeley, CA - The Greek

Monday, July 17 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Tuesday July 18 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Thursday July 20 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

Sunday July 23 - Napa, CA - Oxbow RiverStage

Monday July 24 - Lake Tahoe, NV - Outdoor Arena at Harvey's

