Neil Young Announces Coastal Tour With Special Guest Chris Pierce

Tour poster

(Warner) Neil Young has announced a limited run of west coast shows with special guest, Chris Pierce. The tour kicks off on July 1 at John Anson Ford in Los Angeles, CA and continues with stops in Santa Barbara, CA; Paso Robles, CA; San Diego, CA; Berkeley, CA; Bend, OR; Ridgefield, WA; Auburn, WA; Jacksonville, OR and Napa, CA.



TICKETS: Tickets go on sale starting Wednesday, June 14 at 10am local time at Ticketmaster.com and all usual outlets.



MORE ON TICKETS: In an effort to help minimize scalping and keep ticket prices at face value for fans, the artist is collaborating with the venues ticketed by Ticketmaster to make sure tickets can only be resold at their original price. Fans that want to sell their tickets at these venues can use Ticketmaster's Face Value Exchange.



Neil Young Coastal Tour

Saturday, July 1 - Los Angeles, CA - John Anson Ford

Sunday, July 2 - Los Angeles, CA - John Anson Ford

Tuesday, July 4 - Los Angeles, CA - John Anson Ford

Wednesday, July 5 - Los Angeles, CA - John Anson Ford

Friday, July 7 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl

Saturday July 8 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre

Tuesday, July 11 - San Diego, CA - The Shell

Thursday July 13 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre

Saturday, July 15 - Berkeley, CA - The Greek

Monday, July 17 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Tuesday July 18 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Thursday July 20 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

Sunday July 23 - Napa, CA - Oxbow RiverStage



More dates to follow.

