Neil Young Announces Coastal Tour With Special Guest Chris Pierce

(Warner) Neil Young has announced a limited run of west coast shows with special guest, Chris Pierce. The tour kicks off on July 1 at John Anson Ford in Los Angeles, CA and continues with stops in Santa Barbara, CA; Paso Robles, CA; San Diego, CA; Berkeley, CA; Bend, OR; Ridgefield, WA; Auburn, WA; Jacksonville, OR and Napa, CA.
TICKETS: Tickets go on sale starting Wednesday, June 14 at 10am local time at Ticketmaster.com and all usual outlets.
MORE ON TICKETS: In an effort to help minimize scalping and keep ticket prices at face value for fans, the artist is collaborating with the venues ticketed by Ticketmaster to make sure tickets can only be resold at their original price. Fans that want to sell their tickets at these venues can use Ticketmaster's Face Value Exchange.
Neil Young Coastal Tour
Saturday, July 1 - Los Angeles, CA - John Anson Ford
Sunday, July 2 - Los Angeles, CA - John Anson Ford
Tuesday, July 4 - Los Angeles, CA - John Anson Ford
Wednesday, July 5 - Los Angeles, CA - John Anson Ford
Friday, July 7 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl
Saturday July 8 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre
Tuesday, July 11 - San Diego, CA - The Shell
Thursday July 13 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre
Saturday, July 15 - Berkeley, CA - The Greek
Monday, July 17 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Tuesday July 18 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Thursday July 20 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre
Sunday July 23 - Napa, CA - Oxbow RiverStage
More dates to follow.
Neil Young Announces Official Release Series Volume 5
Nils Lofgren Recruits Neil Young For 'Nothin's Easy (For Amy)
Rufus Wainwright Recruits Andrew Bird & Chris Stills For Neil Young Cover
Singled Out: Goodnight Sunrise's Rockin' In The Free World
Foo Fighters Top UK Album Charts With But Here We Are- Greta Van Fleet Release New Starcatcher Single Farewell For Now- more
Slipknot Release Videos For Unreleased Tracks- 3 Doors Down Share Lost 'When I'm Gone' Video- Eric Clapton- Black Veil Brides- more
Carrie Underwood Shares 'Take Me Out' Lyric Video- Michael Ray Rocks Dive 'Bars & Broken Hearts' At The 5 Spot- more
Joan Jett and the Blackhearts - Mindsets
Sites and Sounds: Music Festivals Set to Rock St. Louis All Summer
Sites and Sounds: Tupelo Elvis Festival
Foo Fighters Top UK Album Charts With But Here We Are
Greta Van Fleet Release New Starcatcher Single Farewell For Now
Queen Revisit Intimate 1986 Wembley Performance On The Greatest Live
Neil Young Announces Coastal Tour With Special Guest Chris Pierce
Anberlin Announce Convinced EP with Lacerate Video
Tesla Release Miles Away Video From Full Throttle Live
Rahway Take Off With New Single Rocketship