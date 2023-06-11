.

Neil Young Announces Coastal Tour With Special Guest Chris Pierce

06-11-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Neil Young News Tour poster June 11, 2023
Tour poster

(Warner) Neil Young has announced a limited run of west coast shows with special guest, Chris Pierce. The tour kicks off on July 1 at John Anson Ford in Los Angeles, CA and continues with stops in Santa Barbara, CA; Paso Robles, CA; San Diego, CA; Berkeley, CA; Bend, OR; Ridgefield, WA; Auburn, WA; Jacksonville, OR and Napa, CA.

TICKETS: Tickets go on sale starting Wednesday, June 14 at 10am local time at Ticketmaster.com and all usual outlets.

MORE ON TICKETS: In an effort to help minimize scalping and keep ticket prices at face value for fans, the artist is collaborating with the venues ticketed by Ticketmaster to make sure tickets can only be resold at their original price. Fans that want to sell their tickets at these venues can use Ticketmaster's Face Value Exchange.

Neil Young Coastal Tour
Saturday, July 1 - Los Angeles, CA - John Anson Ford
Sunday, July 2 - Los Angeles, CA - John Anson Ford
Tuesday, July 4 - Los Angeles, CA - John Anson Ford
Wednesday, July 5 - Los Angeles, CA - John Anson Ford
Friday, July 7 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl
Saturday July 8 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre
Tuesday, July 11 - San Diego, CA - The Shell
Thursday July 13 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre
Saturday, July 15 - Berkeley, CA - The Greek
Monday, July 17 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Tuesday July 18 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Thursday July 20 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre
Sunday July 23 - Napa, CA - Oxbow RiverStage

More dates to follow.

Related Stories
Neil Young Announces Coastal Tour With Special Guest Chris Pierce

Neil Young Announces Official Release Series Volume 5

Nils Lofgren Recruits Neil Young For 'Nothin's Easy (For Amy)

Rufus Wainwright Recruits Andrew Bird & Chris Stills For Neil Young Cover

Singled Out: Goodnight Sunrise's Rockin' In The Free World

More Neil Young News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Foo Fighters Top UK Album Charts With But Here We Are- Greta Van Fleet Release New Starcatcher Single Farewell For Now- more

Slipknot Release Videos For Unreleased Tracks- 3 Doors Down Share Lost 'When I'm Gone' Video- Eric Clapton- Black Veil Brides- more

Day In Country

Carrie Underwood Shares 'Take Me Out' Lyric Video- Michael Ray Rocks Dive 'Bars & Broken Hearts' At The 5 Spot- more

advertisement
Reviews

Father's Day Gift Guide

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts - Mindsets

Sites and Sounds: Music Festivals Set to Rock St. Louis All Summer

Yes - Mirror to the Sky

Sites and Sounds: Tupelo Elvis Festival

Latest News

Foo Fighters Top UK Album Charts With But Here We Are

Greta Van Fleet Release New Starcatcher Single Farewell For Now

Queen Revisit Intimate 1986 Wembley Performance On The Greatest Live

Neil Young Announces Coastal Tour With Special Guest Chris Pierce

Anberlin Announce Convinced EP with Lacerate Video

Tesla Release Miles Away Video From Full Throttle Live

Extreme Stream New Album Six

Rahway Take Off With New Single Rocketship