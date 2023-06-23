Nevrlands Stream 'Stay' Lyric Video

Single art

(SRO) NYC-based trio Nevrlands deliver a sonic blend of in-your-face rock n roll with grooving alternative rock and captivating pop-punk melodies on their as-yet-untitled forthcoming debut full-length LP due this fall via Better Noise Music. Aiming to provide listeners with relatable lyrics that provide a positive escape from life's struggles, NEVRLANDS released the effervescent new single "Stay" today (June 23) across digital platforms.



"'Stay' is a song all about capturing that true essence of the perfect moment," shares the band collectively. "It's about being present during those core memory moments in our lives and not wanting them to end just yet. About wanting to enjoy that perfect moment with your loved ones for just a little bit longer before it disappears forever. 'Stay,' for us, is the beautifully painted portrait about a moment you wish could last forever."



Nevrlands-vocalist Okan Kazdal, guitarist Louie Malpeli, and drummer Mikey Pittelli-produce, compose and write their own music, finding inspiration from their own personal introspective experiences including love, loss, struggle, triumph, strength, mental health, and self-acceptance. The trio embrace forward-thinking adaptions and methods to create their music such as using nontraditional instrumentation and samples as heard on their 2016 debut single "Rescue Me." The band have captivated audiences online with their unique live recorded video versions of James Corden's "Carpool Karaoke" covering artists such as Dua Lipa and The Weeknd in a Tesla using real instruments and Tesla Trax software. NEVRLANDS have also won over audiences across the country with their vibrant, upbeat energy having previously appeared on Vans Warped Tour and tours alongside Allstar Weekend and Jake Miller

Related Stories

More Nevrlands News