New Found Glory Unplug For New Album 'Make The Most Of It'

New Found Glory have premiered a music video for their new single, "Dram Born Again", which is the first taste of their forthcoming acoustic album," Make The Most Of It", that will be hitting stores on January 20th.
Big Picture Media shared the following details: The album features seven brand new tracks written in the wake of guitarist Chad Gilbert's cancer diagnosis, alongside seven live acoustic versions of fan favorites.
Mixed by Mark Trombino (blink-182, Jimmy Eat World), Make The Most Of It is a rumination on what it means to grieve, to live, to approach every day with appreciation and a sense of fulfillment.
In December 2021, fresh off the celebratory Pop Punk's Still Not Dead Tour in support of their 10th album, Forever + Ever x Infinity, Gilbert was found unresponsive in bed at home, rushed to a local hospital, and diagnosed with an 8-inch cancerous tumor, a rare pheochromocytoma. Hospital stays, surgery, and a long road to recovery followed - but, in typical New Found Glory fashion, so did the songs.
"I didn't want this to be the 'cancer record' originally," Gilbert admits. "But when we went on tour and people started hearing the story and connecting to it, I gave up on trying to control the narrative. Not all bands are dealt these cards, but we were. Let's take these songs and help the disease get awareness and raise money for a cause that's working on education and research for my rare cancer."
A percentage of proceeds from Make The Most Of It will go to The Pheo Para Alliance, the longest standing internationally recognized leader in advocacy for, and awareness of, pheochromocytoma.
"Even though the songs are sadder, they're still hopeful," Gilbert says. "You hear so much online about mental health and fear and anxiety. I feel proud that we can release an album with joy and honesty in a way that will hopefully make people less fearful of life. A lot of times we punish ourselves for things that might never happen. I'm going through something that did happen, but doing it with hope and joy and a greater appreciation."
Make The Most Of It Tracklist
1. Dream Born Again
2. Mouth To Mouth
3. Get Me Home
4. Watch The Lilies Grow
5. More Than Enough
6. Kiss The Floor
7. Bloom
8. Understatement
9. All Downhill From Here
10. Dressed To Kill
11. The Story So Far
12. Failures Not Flattering
13. My Friends Over You
14. Hit Or Miss
New Found Glory's Chad Gilbert Has Spinal Tumor Removed
New Found Glory's Chad Gilbert Having Surgery For New Tumor
New Found Glory's Chad Gilbert Declared 'Cancer Free'
The Ghost Inside, Alexisonfire, New Found Glory Lead Furnace Fest Lineup
New Found Glory Music and Merch
Dave Mustaine, Scott Stapp Lead Gibson's Rock To Remember Concert- New Found Glory Unplug For New Album- Cheap Trick- more
Sammy Hagar Believes Lost Van Halen Treasure Will Be Released- Greta Van Fleet Forced To Postpone More Concerts- Nazareth's Dan McCafferty Dead At 76- more
Rob Halford Performs With Dolly Parton At Rock Hall Induction Jam- Metallica Performs Special Concert Tribute To Megaforce Founders- more
Judas Priest Inducted Into Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame- Andy Taylor Misses Duran Duran Rock Hall Induction Due To Cancer Battle- more
RockPile: Spotlight on Deko Entertainment
Hot In The City: Arizona's Autumn Concert Lineup
Live: Dropkick Murphys Rock Phoenix
Pat Travers - The Art of Time Travel
Live: The Who Hits Back In Phoenix
Dave Mustaine, Scott Stapp Lead Gibson's Rock To Remember Concert
Cheap Trick Postpone Shows As Rick Nielsen Recovers
Void Of Vision Surprise Release Chronicles III: Underworld EP
Jerry Cantrell Announces 2023 Brighten US Tour Dates
New Found Glory Unplug For New Album 'Make The Most Of It'
Brantley Gilbert, Blake Shelton and Vince Gill Deliver 'Heaven By Then'
Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival Returning Next Year
Singled Out: littleuniverses' Sword