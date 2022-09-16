New Found Glory's Chad Gilbert Has Spinal Tumor Removed

New Found Glory guitarist Chad Gilbert is recovering from surgery to remove a tumor in his spine and he reports that the cancer in his spine is now gone.
Shared the news with fans via social media on Thursday (September 15th). Along with some photos from the hospital, he wrote, "ANOTHER unexpected turn of events. I was supposed to start radiation on Monday for the small amount of Pheochromocytoma left in my T-12 Vertebrae!
"A few days before that I started having the worst hip pain! Excruciating. So bad I couldn't sit longer than 10 minutes or sleep longer than 2 hours at a time because of the pain. I was standing up all night for several days. Awful. Was having to watch TV standing up.
"So on Tuesday I went to the hospital for an MRI of my hip! Good news: my hip was fine. Bad news: the tumor in my spine started growing again in the wrong direction and got aggressive very quickly. So by noon yesterday I was in surgery again! It lasted 6 hours this time and they removed the rest of my T-12 vertebrae! I now have a fake vertebrae!
"Good news is we cut out the entire tumor now! That whole bastard got the boot! So the cancer in my spine is gone! We will still hit it with light radiation just to be thorough for any microscopic invisible ones. But this battle has been won. No more tumor. And I continue to turn into Robochad. #pheochromocytoma @pheopara".
