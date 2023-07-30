New Special Guests Added To Chicago & Friends Concerts

Event poster

(fcc) Three very special guests--six-time Grammy nominee pedal steel virtuoso Robert Randolph, guitarist Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, and the world-renowned a cappella quintet, VoicePlay-have been added to the exciting lineup of Decades Rock Live's latest concert production, "Chicago & Friends."



The legendary multi-Platinum band Chicago has partnered with award-winning producer, "Decades" series creator and co-founder of FanTracks, Barry Summers, to create an exclusive Chicago show unlike any other show they've ever performed on tour. They'll perform their greatest hits with some very special guests, including previously announced guitar virtuoso Steve Vai paying tribute to the band's original lead guitarist, Terry Kath, Robin Thicke, Chris Daughtry, and even more guests to be announced in the coming weeks.



Set for Friday, November 17 and Saturday, November 18 at Ovation Hall at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, NJ, these shows are being filmed on a custom-built LED stage set with over 30 4k cameras for global distribution that will be announced in the coming weeks.



The Chicago-themed weekend at Ocean Casino Resort will include a special "Decades" VIP Party, exclusive VIP Packages, exclusive merchandise, and on Saturday, November 18 there will be a VIP Champagne Brunch.

To celebrate the 55th Anniversary of Chicago's groundbreaking double-Platinum debut album, CHICAGO TRANSIT AUTHORITY, the band will perform songs from the album both nights, including never-before-performed songs from the classic album along with the band's greatest hits. The band will also perform some of their classics unplugged during both shows.



Prior Decades Specials have featured:



Heart with Carrie Underwood, Alice In Chains, Jane's Addiction's Dave Navarro, Gretchen Wilson, Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan and Rufus Wainwright



Lynyrd Skynyrd with 3 Doors Down, Bo Bice and Hank Williams Jr.



The Doors with Ray Manzarak, Robby Krieger, The Cult's Ian Asbury, Jane's Addiction's Perry Ferrell, Macy Gray, Antigone Rising, Vanilla Fudge, Pat Travers and John Sebastian



Bonnie Raitt with Norah Jones, Ben Harper, Keb Mo and Alison Kraus



The Pretenders with Incubus, Iggy Pop, Kings of Leon and Garbage's Shirley Manson



Cyndi Lauper with Velvet Revolver's Scott Weiland, Train's Pat Monahan, Shaggy and Ani DiFranco



Elvis Costello with Death Cab For Cutie, Fiona Apple and Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong

Related Stories

Chris Daughtry, Steve Vai and More To Roc Chicago & Friends Concert

Guardrail Stream New Album 'Content'

Morgan Wallen Foundation Donates $100k To Chicago's Bessemer Park

PRINE ON PRINE: Interviews & Encounters Set For Release

More Chicago News