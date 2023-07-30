New Special Guests Added To Chicago & Friends Concerts

(fcc) Three very special guests--six-time Grammy nominee pedal steel virtuoso Robert Randolph, guitarist Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, and the world-renowned a cappella quintet, VoicePlay-have been added to the exciting lineup of Decades Rock Live's latest concert production, "Chicago & Friends."
The legendary multi-Platinum band Chicago has partnered with award-winning producer, "Decades" series creator and co-founder of FanTracks, Barry Summers, to create an exclusive Chicago show unlike any other show they've ever performed on tour. They'll perform their greatest hits with some very special guests, including previously announced guitar virtuoso Steve Vai paying tribute to the band's original lead guitarist, Terry Kath, Robin Thicke, Chris Daughtry, and even more guests to be announced in the coming weeks.
Set for Friday, November 17 and Saturday, November 18 at Ovation Hall at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, NJ, these shows are being filmed on a custom-built LED stage set with over 30 4k cameras for global distribution that will be announced in the coming weeks.
The Chicago-themed weekend at Ocean Casino Resort will include a special "Decades" VIP Party, exclusive VIP Packages, exclusive merchandise, and on Saturday, November 18 there will be a VIP Champagne Brunch.
To celebrate the 55th Anniversary of Chicago's groundbreaking double-Platinum debut album, CHICAGO TRANSIT AUTHORITY, the band will perform songs from the album both nights, including never-before-performed songs from the classic album along with the band's greatest hits. The band will also perform some of their classics unplugged during both shows.
Prior Decades Specials have featured:
Heart with Carrie Underwood, Alice In Chains, Jane's Addiction's Dave Navarro, Gretchen Wilson, Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan and Rufus Wainwright
Lynyrd Skynyrd with 3 Doors Down, Bo Bice and Hank Williams Jr.
The Doors with Ray Manzarak, Robby Krieger, The Cult's Ian Asbury, Jane's Addiction's Perry Ferrell, Macy Gray, Antigone Rising, Vanilla Fudge, Pat Travers and John Sebastian
Bonnie Raitt with Norah Jones, Ben Harper, Keb Mo and Alison Kraus
The Pretenders with Incubus, Iggy Pop, Kings of Leon and Garbage's Shirley Manson
Cyndi Lauper with Velvet Revolver's Scott Weiland, Train's Pat Monahan, Shaggy and Ani DiFranco
Elvis Costello with Death Cab For Cutie, Fiona Apple and Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong
Chris Daughtry, Steve Vai and More To Roc Chicago & Friends Concert
Guardrail Stream New Album 'Content'
Morgan Wallen Foundation Donates $100k To Chicago's Bessemer Park
PRINE ON PRINE: Interviews & Encounters Set For Release
Wolfgang On Likelihood of Eddie Van Halen Tribute Show- Of Mice & Men Release 'Warpaint' Video and Announce New Album- more
Eagles Founding Member Randy Meisner Dead At 77- The Offspring Recruit The Vandals' Joe Escalante For New Podcast Episode- more
Tim McGraw Announces Standing Room Only Tour- The Oak Ridge Boys Celebrate 50th Anniversary Milestone- more
Live from Celebrity Theatre: John Lodge
Nothing But Thieves - Dead Club City
On The Record: Warren Zevon- Nevada Nevada
Sites and Sounds: Columbia, Missouri's Treeline Music Fest
Tupelo Abuzz Over Queen's Reward Meadery
Wolfgang On Likelihood of Eddie Van Halen Tribute Show
Of Mice & Men Release 'Warpaint' Video and Announce New Album
Queen Tribute Little Richard On The Greatest Live
Ghost Hounds Premiere 'Last Train To Nowhere' Video
Crowbar Announce U.S. Headline Tour
New Special Guests Added To Chicago & Friends Concerts
Van Zant Explains Decision To Continue Lynyrd Skynyrd Following Gary Rossington's Death
Reinventing Elvis: The '68 Comeback Coming To Movie Theaters