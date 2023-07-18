Newly Discovered Nina Simone Song Released For Icon's 90th Birthday Celebration

Album art

(DKC) As part of a year-long celebration of Nina Simone's 90th birthday, Verve Records and UMe have released "Blues for Mama," the second single from You've Got To Learn, a newly-discovered recording of Nina's performance at the 1966 Newport Jazz Festival. The live album will be released July 21 via Verve Records.

"And now we're going to do a gutbucket blues," Simone said in an evocative spoken introduction to "Blues for Mama," which can be heard on the full album. "It is so because of its background. There's an old porch, and there's an old man, and there's a beat-up guitar and a broken bottle. There are flies all around, there is molasses all around, and he is composing this tune on a hot afternoon. The lyrics are written by Abbey Lincoln, and I wrote the music. It will appeal to a certain type of woman who've had this kind of experience."



The release of "Blues for Mama" follows the first single from the album, an electrifying rendition of "Mississippi Goddam."



On July 2, 1966, the Newport Jazz Festival witnessed a legendary six-song set by Nina Simone that has remained etched in the memory of music aficionados for over half a century. Now, a previously unknown and unreleased recording of the unforgettable concert is available for the world to hear.



The newly released recording captures the essence of Simone's performance at the festival, showcasing her incredible vocal range and her unparalleled ability to connect with her audience. Listening to this recording, it's easy to understand why hearing Nina Simone in concert a once-in-a-lifetime experience was.



The release of this recording is a momentous occasion for music lovers and fans of Nina Simone worldwide. It is a rare opportunity to experience the magic of one of the most exceptional performers of the 20th century.





You've Got To Learn Tracklist

You've Got To Learn

I Loves You, Porgy

Blues For Mama

Be My Husband

Mississippi Goddam

Music For Lovers

Related Stories

More Nina Simone News