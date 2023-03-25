.

Night Ranger's Jack Blades Hospitalized

Keavin Wiggins | 03-25-2023

Night Ranger Event poster
Event poster

Night Ranger's Jack Blades was hospitalized for an undisclosed reason this past Thursday (March 23rd), forcing the band to postpone several shows in the western United States.

The band shared this update via social media on Thursday, "First and foremost, we want to apologize to the fans. You guys know better than anyone we don't take this lightly, earlier this afternoon Jack was admitted to the hospital. He is in good hands, but on the advice of medical staff we will not be able to perform any of our next 3 shows which are tonight in Anaheim, CA, tomorrow night (3/24) in Ivins, UT, and Saturday night (3/25) in Stateline, NV.

"We have to prioritize Jack's health and safety, and we cannot thank you enough for your understanding. This is not the message we wanted to be sending and we cannot wait to rock with all of you again soon. We will keep you updated as we know more.

"Brad, Kelly, Eric, & Keri"

At press time, the band has not yet offered an update on Blades' condition.

