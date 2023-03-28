Night Ranger's Jack Blades Released From The Hospital Following Heart Procedure

Night Ranger took to social media to update fans with the news that Jack Blades has been discharged from the hospital after undergoing a procedure to address "heart irregularities".
The band shared on Instagram, "We've got an update on Jack... and it's good news! He is now out of the hospital and feeling great. Last week he was admitted due to heart irregularities, followed by a successful procedure. We are so happy everything went well. Jack can't wait to get back out on the road and neither can we!
"Our goal is to play all remaining shows as currently scheduled. THANK YOU for the immense support and a SPECIAL THANK YOU to the doctors, nurses & staff at Garden Grove & Orange County Global Medical Centers. Brad, Kelly, Eric & Keri".
Blades was hospitalized last Thursday (March 23rd), which forced the band to postpone several shows in the western United States. The band shared at the time, "First and foremost, we want to apologize to the fans. You guys know better than anyone we don't take this lightly, earlier this afternoon Jack was admitted to the hospital. He is in good hands, but on the advice of medical staff we will not be able to perform any of our next 3 shows which are tonight in Anaheim, CA, tomorrow night (3/24) in Ivins, UT, and Saturday night (3/25) in Stateline, NV.
"We have to prioritize Jack's health and safety, and we cannot thank you enough for your understanding. This is not the message we wanted to be sending and we cannot wait to rock with all of you again soon. We will keep you updated as we know more.
"Brad, Kelly, Eric, & Keri"
