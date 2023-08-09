Night Ranger Announce '40 Years and a Night with Contemporary Youth Orchestra'

Cover art

(Freeman) Night Ranger are releasing a brand-new live album titled, '40 Years and a Night with Contemporary Youth Orchestra', that is due out October 20, 2023. The live album and live performance footage will be available on CD, Vinyl (including limited editions), DVD, Blu-ray, and digitally across all streaming platforms worldwide. This release comes as they approach the anniversary of date it was recorded, just one year ago in Cleveland on November 9th, 2022.

The first single from the album, "(You Can Still) Rock In America (Live)," is out today, along with a live music video. "It was a dream come true to have Night Ranger music accompanied by an entire symphonic band... including our own! Although now, we're spoiled, and we want to carry the orchestra with us everywhere we go!!" - Jack Blades

"Playing the show with the Cleveland CYO and being able to record It was an incredible and unique experience. To have younger musicians not only embrace but enjoy playing our music was a new high for us as a band. You could see all the hard work they put into rehearsals, and finally getting to perform it live was an incredible new benchmark in our career." - Kelly Keagy

"I can check this one off my bucket list. Having the CYO backing us for this show was just amazing and it really took NIGHT RANGER to another level. Looking forward to its release and sharing with the world!" - Brad Gillis

