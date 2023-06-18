.

Noel Gallagher Performs New Single On Later with Jools Holland

Bruce Henne | 06-18-2023

Noel Gallagher News June 18, 2023
(hennemusic) Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds delivered their new single, "Open The Door, See What You Find", on the latest episode of the BBC Two series "Later...with Jools Holland", and the program is sharing video of the performance.

The tune is the fifth single from the band's newly-released album, "Council Skies", which Gallagher recorded at his Lone Star Recording Studios in London and co-produced with long-time collaborator Paul 'Strangeboy' Stacey.

The project recently debuted at No. 2 on the Official Albums Chart Top 100 to deliver the band its fifth UK Top 5 record; the feat brought an end to Gallagher's 29-year record for his unbroken streak of all ten previous studio albums - released both as part of Oasis and High Flying Birds - reaching No. 1, the most for any artist.

Gallagher and the band are currently promoting the 2023 package on a co-headlining North American tour with Garbage.

Watch the BBC performance here.

