Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds Almost Top UK Album Chart

(hennemusic) Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds have debuted their new album, "Council Skies", on the UK charts. According to The Official Charts Company, the project enters the Official Albums Chart Top 100 at No. 2 to earn the band its fifth UK Top 5 record.

When the Foo Fighters took top spot in the region this past week with "But Here We Are", the second place finish for Gallagher ended a 29-year run and Official Chart record for his unbroken streak of all ten previous studio albums - released both as part of Oasis and High Flying Birds - reaching No. 1, the most for any artist.

"Council Skies" does debut atop the Official Vinyl Albums Chart, as well as the Official Record Store Chart, the best-selling album of the past seven days in UK independent record shops.

Gallagher and the band are currently playing dates on a co-headlining North American tour with Garbage. Watch the video for "Council Skies" here.

