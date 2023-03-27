Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds Announce UK Arena Tour

(DawBell) Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds today confirm 2023 headline arena dates across the UK, calling at Hull, London, Birmingham, Cardiff, Leeds, Glasgow and finishing in Liverpool on 21st December.

Tickets will be available for special pre-sale on Wednesday 29th March for fans who pre-order the forthcoming new album 'Council Skies', via the official Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds here and on general ticket sale from 9AM BST Friday 31st March. These arena dates follow an already busy summer schedule for the band playing a string of outdoor venues across the country.

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds 2023 UK Arena Tour Dates:

30 Aug Hull, Bonus Arena

14 Dec London, OVO Arena Wembley

15 Dec Birmingham, Utilita Arena Birmingham

17 Dec Cardiff, Cardiff International Arena

18 Dec Leeds, First Direct Arena

20 Dec Glasgow, OVO Hydro

21 Dec Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

The tour announcement follows the release of 'Dead To The World', a remarkable new track taken from Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds' eagerly anticipated fourth studio album 'Council Skies', due for release 2nd June via Sour Mash Records.

The epic 'Dead To The World' is "by some distance my favourite tune on the album," Noel says. "It has this film noir vibe. It's not like anything else I've ever done before. It's very melancholic, but I like that. I'm a Gemini - I'm as up as I am down, and the trick is to meet somewhere in the middle and turn that into music."



The release of 'Dead To The World' follows fan excitement as mysterious orchestral clips filmed by Noel himself at the legendary Abbey Road Studios, London emerged on social media at the beginning of the year. Watch below.



'Dead To The World' is one of several songs on the album that boast strings arranged by the hugely talented Rosie Danvers, a long-time High Flying Birds collaborator. Noel says "Rosie gets what I do. Spending a weekend recording strings in Abbey Road... that's one of the great privileges in a musician's life. It sounds majestic."

