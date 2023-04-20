Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds Reveal 'Council Skies' Video

Cover art

(Permanent Press) Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds released new single "Council Skies," the powerful title track taken from their eagerly anticipated forthcoming album, due for release June 2nd via Sour Mash Records.



Noel reflects, "All the dreams I had as a youth were underneath council skies." The track opens an introspective and personal commentary on Noel's most formative years, and the wider themes of the forthcoming album. Wistful and evocative, the track has layered instrumentation, including strings recorded at the legendary Abbey Road Studios.



In keeping with the themes of Council Skies, the single is accompanied by a new video filmed in Manchester, England, and captures the band performing inside the city's stunning historic venue New Century Hall - a key location in Manchester's musical heritage, having hosted performances by Jimi Hendrix and The Rolling Stones. Directed by long-time High Flying Birds collaborators Dan Cadan and Jonathan Mowatt, the music video also features a cameo from musician John Robb of The Membranes, another Mancunian legend.



This new single is the fourth to be revealed from the upcoming album, following "Pretty Boy" featuring Johnny Marr, "Easy Now" and "Dead To The World," which Noel says is, "by some distance my favourite tune on the album." All tracks have received critical acclaim from media and fans alike, with SPIN declaring "Noel's lyrics are as inscrutable as ever."



A decade since the formation of High Flying Birds and having achieved four UK No. 1 albums, Council Skies, which was produced by Noel and Paul "Strangeboy" Stacey, is the band's fourth studio album and Noel's most complete solo statement to date. The artwork, shot by renowned Manchester photographer Kevin Cummins, sees Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds' live equipment set up in the original center spot of what was Maine Road Football Stadium. 2023 marks 100 years since the ground was opened and forever remains Manchester City FC's spiritual home.



Council Skies is available to pre-order now. The previously released Robert Smith remix of "Pretty Boy" is featured on deluxe limited-edition formats, which also include a stunning live version of "Live Forever" and a remix from Pet Shop Boys. A printed handwritten lyric sheet of title track "Council Skies" will be included with all album pre-orders via the official store.



The release of Council Skies will kickstart a huge live season for the band, starting with a 26-date US co-headlining tour with alternative rockers Garbage on June 2nd. The full run of US dates are below, and you can find tickets here.

2023 North American Tour:

June 2nd, 2023 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

June 3rd, 2023 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

June 6th, 2023 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion

June 7th, 2023 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl

June 9th, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre

June 10th, 2023 - San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 11th, 2023 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

June 13th, 2023 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

June 15th, 2023 - Denver, CO - Levitt Pavilion Denver

June 17th, 2023 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

June 18th, 2023 - Del Valle, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

June 21st, 2023 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

June 22nd, 2023 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 24th, 2023 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

June 25th, 2023 - Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheater

June 27th, 2023 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

June 28th, 2023 - Madison, WI - Breese Stevens Field

June 29th, 2023 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

July 1st, 2023 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

July 3rd, 2023 - Toronto, OH - Budweiser Stage*

July 6th, 2023 - Clarkson, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 8th, 2023 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 10th, 2023 - New York, NY - Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage

July 13th, 2023 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 14th, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at the Mann

July 15th, 2023 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

*without Metric

Deluxe Album Tracklist:

Disc 1:

I'm Not Giving Up Tonight

Pretty Boy

Dead To The World

Open The Door, See What You Find

Trying To Find A World That's Been And Gone

Easy Now

Council Skies

There She Blows!

Love Is A Rich Man

Think Of A Number

Disc 2:

Don't Stop...

We're Gonna Get There In The End

Mind Games

Pretty Boy (Instrumental)

Dead To The World (Instrumental)

Council Skies (Instrumental)

Think Of A Number (Instrumental)

I'm Not Giving Up Tonight (David Holmes Remix)

Think Of A Number (Pet Shop Boys Magic Eye 12" Remix)

Pretty Boy (Robert Smith Remix)

Council Skies (The Reflex Revision)

Flying On The Ground (Radio 2 Session, 08.09.21)

You Ain't Goin' Nowhere (Radio 2 Session, 08.09.21)

Live Forever (Radio 2 Session, 08.09.21)

Related Stories

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds Announce UK Arena Tour

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds 'Share Dead To The World'

Noel Gallagher Recruits The Cure's Robert Smith To Remix Pretty Boy

Garbage and Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds Announce Summer Tour

More Noel Gallagher News