Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds 'Share Dead To The World'

(Permanent Press Media) Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds has released a lyric video for "Dead To The World", a remarkable new track taken from the eagerly anticipated fourth studio album Council Skies, due for release on June 2nd via Sour Mash Records.



The epic "Dead To The World" is "by some distance my favorite tune on the album," Noel says. "It has this film noir vibe. It's not like anything else I've ever done before. It's very melancholic, but I like that. I'm a Gemini - I'm as up as I am down, and the trick is to meet somewhere in the middle and turn that into music."



The release of "Dead To The World" follows fan excitement as mysterious orchestral clips filmed by Noel himself at the legendary Abbey Road Studios, London emerged on social media at the beginning of the year. Watch here.



"Dead To The World" is one of several songs on the album that boast strings arranged by the hugely talented Rosie Danvers, a long-time High Flying Birds collaborator. Noel says "Rosie gets what I do. Spending a weekend recording strings in Abbey Road... that's one of the great privileges in a musician's life. It sounds majestic."



Recent singles taken from the forthcoming album, "Easy Now" and "Pretty Boy," were met with overwhelmingly positive reactions by fans and media alike with Rolling Stone praising the latter "a swift-moving track, driven by a restless post-punk energy," and SPIN declaring "Noel's lyrics are as inscrutable as ever." Earlier this month Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds released The Cure's Robert Smith's remix of "Pretty Boy," taking the single to a new spaced-out dimension.



Council Skies is available to pre-order now on CD, heavyweight vinyl with bonus 7", LP picture disc plus various digital formats including a Dolby Atmos spatial audio version. The Robert Smith remix is featured on deluxe limited-edition triple vinyl and 2CD formats which also include a stunning live session version of "Live Forever" and a remix from Pet Shop Boys. A printed handwritten lyric sheet of the title track "Council Skies" will be included with all album pre-orders via the official store.



Following the announcement of an array of UK outdoor venues & festivals, including a huge homecoming show at Manchester's Wythenshawe Park in August, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds have confirmed a 26-date North American tour, co-headlining with US alternative rockers Garbage. The live dates begin in tandem with the release of Council Skies on June 2nd and run throughout the summer - with more dates to be announced soon.



Deluxe Album Tracklist:

Disc 1:

I'm Not Giving Up Tonight

Pretty Boy

Dead To The World

Open The Door, See What You Find

Trying To Find A World That's Been And Gone

Easy Now

Council Skies

There She Blows!

Love Is A Rich Man

Think Of A Number

Disc 2:

Don't Stop...

We're Gonna Get There In The End

Mind Games

Pretty Boy (Instrumental)

Dead To The World (Instrumental)

Council Skies (Instrumental)

Think Of A Number (Instrumental)

I'm Not Giving Up Tonight (David Holmes Remix)

Think Of A Number (Pet Shop Boys Magic Eye 12" Remix)

Pretty Boy (Robert Smith Remix)

Council Skies (The Reflex Revision)

Flying On The Ground (Radio 2 Session, 08.09.21)

You Ain't Goin' Nowhere (Radio 2 Session, 08.09.21)

Live Forever (Radio 2 Session, 08.09.21)



2023 North American Tour:

June 2nd, 2023 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

June 3rd, 2023 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

June 6th, 2023 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion

June 7th, 2023 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl

June 9th, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre

June 10th, 2023 - San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 11th, 2023 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

June 13th, 2023 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

June 15th, 2023 - Denver, CO - Levitt Pavilion Denver

June 17th, 2023 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

June 18th, 2023 - Del Valle, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

June 21st, 2023 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

June 22nd, 2023 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 24th, 2023 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

June 25th, 2023 - Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheater

June 27th, 2023 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

June 28th, 2023 - Madison, WI - Breese Stevens Field

June 29th, 2023 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

July 1st, 2023 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

July 3rd, 2023 - Toronto, OH - Budweiser Stage*

July 6th, 2023 - Clarkson, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 8th, 2023 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 10th, 2023 - New York, NY - Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage

July 13th, 2023 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 14th, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at the Mann

July 15th, 2023 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

*without Metric

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds play the following UK shows this summer:

July 21st, 2023 - Buckinghamshire, Pennfest (Headlining)

July 23rd, 2023 - Nottingham, Wollaton Park Splendour Festival (Headlining)

July 28th, 2023 - London, Crystal Palace Bowl

July 30th, 2023 - Brighton, On The Beach (Headlining)

August 5th, 2023 - Saffron Waldon, Essex Audley End

August 19th, 2023 - Monmouthshire, Caldicot Castle

August 20th, 2023 - Sedgefield, Co Durham Hardwick Festival

August 24th, 2023 - Somerset, Taunton Vivary Park

August 26th, 2023 - Manchester, Wythenshawe Park

August 27th, 2023 - Dublin, Royal Hospital, Kilmainham

September 1st, 2023 - Sheffield, Rock N Roll Circus, Don Valley Bowl (Headlining)

