Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds 'Share Dead To The World'

(Permanent Press Media) Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds has released a lyric video for "Dead To The World", a remarkable new track taken from the eagerly anticipated fourth studio album Council Skies, due for release on June 2nd via Sour Mash Records.
The epic "Dead To The World" is "by some distance my favorite tune on the album," Noel says. "It has this film noir vibe. It's not like anything else I've ever done before. It's very melancholic, but I like that. I'm a Gemini - I'm as up as I am down, and the trick is to meet somewhere in the middle and turn that into music."
The release of "Dead To The World" follows fan excitement as mysterious orchestral clips filmed by Noel himself at the legendary Abbey Road Studios, London emerged on social media at the beginning of the year. Watch here.
"Dead To The World" is one of several songs on the album that boast strings arranged by the hugely talented Rosie Danvers, a long-time High Flying Birds collaborator. Noel says "Rosie gets what I do. Spending a weekend recording strings in Abbey Road... that's one of the great privileges in a musician's life. It sounds majestic."
Recent singles taken from the forthcoming album, "Easy Now" and "Pretty Boy," were met with overwhelmingly positive reactions by fans and media alike with Rolling Stone praising the latter "a swift-moving track, driven by a restless post-punk energy," and SPIN declaring "Noel's lyrics are as inscrutable as ever." Earlier this month Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds released The Cure's Robert Smith's remix of "Pretty Boy," taking the single to a new spaced-out dimension.
Council Skies is available to pre-order now on CD, heavyweight vinyl with bonus 7", LP picture disc plus various digital formats including a Dolby Atmos spatial audio version. The Robert Smith remix is featured on deluxe limited-edition triple vinyl and 2CD formats which also include a stunning live session version of "Live Forever" and a remix from Pet Shop Boys. A printed handwritten lyric sheet of the title track "Council Skies" will be included with all album pre-orders via the official store.
Following the announcement of an array of UK outdoor venues & festivals, including a huge homecoming show at Manchester's Wythenshawe Park in August, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds have confirmed a 26-date North American tour, co-headlining with US alternative rockers Garbage. The live dates begin in tandem with the release of Council Skies on June 2nd and run throughout the summer - with more dates to be announced soon.
Deluxe Album Tracklist:
Disc 1:
I'm Not Giving Up Tonight
Pretty Boy
Dead To The World
Open The Door, See What You Find
Trying To Find A World That's Been And Gone
Easy Now
Council Skies
There She Blows!
Love Is A Rich Man
Think Of A Number
Disc 2:
Don't Stop...
We're Gonna Get There In The End
Mind Games
Pretty Boy (Instrumental)
Dead To The World (Instrumental)
Council Skies (Instrumental)
Think Of A Number (Instrumental)
I'm Not Giving Up Tonight (David Holmes Remix)
Think Of A Number (Pet Shop Boys Magic Eye 12" Remix)
Pretty Boy (Robert Smith Remix)
Council Skies (The Reflex Revision)
Flying On The Ground (Radio 2 Session, 08.09.21)
You Ain't Goin' Nowhere (Radio 2 Session, 08.09.21)
Live Forever (Radio 2 Session, 08.09.21)
2023 North American Tour:
June 2nd, 2023 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre
June 3rd, 2023 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
June 6th, 2023 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion
June 7th, 2023 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl
June 9th, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre
June 10th, 2023 - San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 11th, 2023 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
June 13th, 2023 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
June 15th, 2023 - Denver, CO - Levitt Pavilion Denver
June 17th, 2023 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
June 18th, 2023 - Del Valle, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater
June 21st, 2023 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
June 22nd, 2023 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 24th, 2023 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
June 25th, 2023 - Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheater
June 27th, 2023 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
June 28th, 2023 - Madison, WI - Breese Stevens Field
June 29th, 2023 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
July 1st, 2023 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
July 3rd, 2023 - Toronto, OH - Budweiser Stage*
July 6th, 2023 - Clarkson, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
July 8th, 2023 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center
July 10th, 2023 - New York, NY - Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage
July 13th, 2023 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion
July 14th, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at the Mann
July 15th, 2023 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
*without Metric
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds play the following UK shows this summer:
July 21st, 2023 - Buckinghamshire, Pennfest (Headlining)
July 23rd, 2023 - Nottingham, Wollaton Park Splendour Festival (Headlining)
July 28th, 2023 - London, Crystal Palace Bowl
July 30th, 2023 - Brighton, On The Beach (Headlining)
August 5th, 2023 - Saffron Waldon, Essex Audley End
August 19th, 2023 - Monmouthshire, Caldicot Castle
August 20th, 2023 - Sedgefield, Co Durham Hardwick Festival
August 24th, 2023 - Somerset, Taunton Vivary Park
August 26th, 2023 - Manchester, Wythenshawe Park
August 27th, 2023 - Dublin, Royal Hospital, Kilmainham
September 1st, 2023 - Sheffield, Rock N Roll Circus, Don Valley Bowl (Headlining)
