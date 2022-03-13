.

Oceans Go Home With New Video

Keavin Wiggins | 03-13-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Oceans Single art
Single art

Oceans have released a music video for their new single "Home". The track comes from the forthcoming digital EP, "Hell Is Where The Heart Is - Part II: Longing".

The EP is the follow-up and second part of their "Hell Is Where The Heart Is - Part I: Love" EP, which they released last year. Timo Rotten had this to say about the new single, "Home is so much more than just the place where we come from.

"It's love, friends, acceptance - it's peace. I've been searching for this place, this feeling of accomplishment all my life and to be honest, I'm not sure I've found it yet. But what I do know is, that 'HOME' portrays pretty damn well how it feels to search for it." Watch the video below:

Related Stories
Oceans Go Home With New Video

Bright Eyes Announce Catalog 'Companion' Series

Oceans Unleash 'The Awakening' Video

Oceans Release Haunting 'Sulfur' Music Video

Oceans and Robb Flynn Release 'Everyone I Love Is Broken' Video

News > Oceans

advertisement
Day In Rock

Van Halen Asked Daryl Hall To Replace David Lee Roth- Ghost To Rock Late Night TV- Chris Holmes Begins Cancer Treatment- more

Rolling Stones Tease Tour Announcement- Rush Release YYZ Video From Moving Pictures 40th Anniversary Reissue- Ghost- more

KISS Stars Peter Criss and Ace Frehley To Reunite- Imagine Dragons Stream 'Bones'- Rush Offshoot Envy Of None- more

Red Hot Chili Peppers, NIN, Slipknot, KISS Lead Louder Than Life Lineup- Midtown Reunite- My Chemical Romance Expand Reunion Tour- more

advertisement
Reviews

Slash Week: Slash Caught In The Act In Chicago

Caught In The Act: Ghost Live In Chicago

Slash Week: Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators Rock Chicago

International Women's Day 2022

Slash Week: Slash feat. Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators - 4