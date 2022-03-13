Oceans Go Home With New Video

Oceans have released a music video for their new single "Home". The track comes from the forthcoming digital EP, "Hell Is Where The Heart Is - Part II: Longing".
The EP is the follow-up and second part of their "Hell Is Where The Heart Is - Part I: Love" EP, which they released last year. Timo Rotten had this to say about the new single, "Home is so much more than just the place where we come from.
"It's love, friends, acceptance - it's peace. I've been searching for this place, this feeling of accomplishment all my life and to be honest, I'm not sure I've found it yet. But what I do know is, that 'HOME' portrays pretty damn well how it feels to search for it." Watch the video below:
