Oceans Share 'LIVING=DYING' Video To Celebrate EP Release

Cover art

Oceans have shared a music video for their track "LIVING=DYING" to celebrate the release of their new digital EP, "Hell Is Where The Heart Is - Part II: Longing."

Timo Rotten had this to say about the song, "Another spark will set this world on fire. Little did we know how true this line would be, when we wrote LIVING=DYING about a year ago.

"I am so fed up by all the corruption, ignorance and greed I see everywhere in our society. But let's not lose hope and always try to be one step better each day. Maybe we can turn the tide."

The new EP is the second part of the project that kicked off back in January with the release of the first EP, "Hell Is Where The Heart Is - Part I: Love." Watch the video below:

