Oceans Share New Single 'I Want To Be Whole Again'

Oceans have shared their new single "I Want To Be Whole Again". The song comes from their forthcoming digital EP, "Hell Is Where The Heart Is - Part II: Longing", that will be released on July 29th.
Timo Rotten had this to say about the new single, "This song was written in the midst of the pandemic at a low point in our lives. We had just lost one of the most important foundations of our sanity: playing live music.
"That was what had kept us sane all these years, and suddenly it was gone. There's a lot of longing and pain in 'I Want To Be Whole Again', and I'm sure you can hear that clearly." Stream the song below:
Oceans Of Slumber Share 'Hearts Of Stone' Visualizer
Singled Out: Dusty Grant's Oceans
Bright Eyes Announce Catalog 'Companion' Series
KISS Stars Ace Frehley and Peter Criss Reunite- The Used's McCracken Bert Seeks Mental Health Treatment- Springsteen- more
Guns N' Roses Story of Their Songs TV Special Coming- Soundgarden Nirvana Supergroup Share Rhythm Of The Ride Video- more
Def Leppard Stream New Album 'Diamond Star Halos'- Iron Maiden Introduce Samurai Eddie At 2022 Tour Launch- Kenny Chesney- more
Rolling Stones Share Previously Unreleased Performance Of Gimme Shelter- Def Leppard 'Fire It Up' With New Video- more
Live: Vieux Farka Toure In Phoenix
Michael Schenker Group (MSG) - Universal
Caught In The Act: Simple Plan and Sum 41 Rock Chicago
Hot In The City: Concert Season Heats Up In AZ
Root 66: Dale Watson, Graeme James, The Waymores, Brock Davis
KISS Stars Ace Frehley and Peter Criss Reunite At Creatures Fest
The Used's McCracken Bert Seeks Mental Health Treatment
Bruce Springsteen Expands 2023 Tour Plans
Metallica Perform Death Magnetic Rarity In Brazil
Jimi Hendrix To Receive Rare Historical Honor
Falling In Reverse Premiere 'Voices In My Head' Video
Robert Plant Revisits 'Please Read The Letter' On Digging Deep
David Bowie's Ziggy Stardust 50th Anniversary Celebrated With Two Reissues