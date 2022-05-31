.

Oceans Share New Single 'I Want To Be Whole Again'

Michael Angulia | 05-31-2022

Oceans Single art
Single art

Oceans have shared their new single "I Want To Be Whole Again". The song comes from their forthcoming digital EP, "Hell Is Where The Heart Is - Part II: Longing", that will be released on July 29th.

Timo Rotten had this to say about the new single, "This song was written in the midst of the pandemic at a low point in our lives. We had just lost one of the most important foundations of our sanity: playing live music.

"That was what had kept us sane all these years, and suddenly it was gone. There's a lot of longing and pain in 'I Want To Be Whole Again', and I'm sure you can hear that clearly." Stream the song below:

News > Oceans

