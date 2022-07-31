Of Mice & Men's Aaron Pauley Teams With Bad Wolves For Sacred Kiss

Bad Wolves have released a music video for their new single "Sacred Kiss" that features a guest appearance from Of Mice & Men's Aaron Pauley, which is the title track to their new EP.
John Boecklin had this to say, "Stoked to have you all hear this collaboration with Aaron Pauley from Of Mice & Men. 'Sacred Kiss' reflects on meeting someone that you quickly fall for and have a preconceived notion of who they are and what it could be, and then quickly realizing it is not what you expected. We made a killer video as well that plays on some of those themes. We had a lot of fun making it. Definitely, our favorite one we have made so far!"
Pauley added, "I think the song absolutely rips, so I was stoked when the guys reached out to me about doing a new version of it. I really enjoyed recording the song, and had even more fun shooting the video with the guys!"
Boecklin said of the EP, "With 'Sacred Kiss' going to radio this summer, we decided to release an EP containing some of the remaining songs from the Dear Monsters sessions!
"'Up In Smoke' and 'The Body' will keep your appetites for riffs settled, while the piano version of Sacred Kiss rounds off the EP just right. Basically, it's a little something to hold the Wolfpack over till we get another album out!" Watch the video below:
Bad Wolves Share New Song 'The Body'
Bad Wolves And Ice Nine Kills' Spencer Charnas Release Video
Bad Wolves Recruit Ice Nine Kills' Spencer Charnas For New Track
Papa Roach, Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves Launching American Tour
Metallica Share Backstage Video With Stranger Things Star- Bullet For My Valentine Stream New Song 'No More Tears To Cry'- more
Bullet For My Valentine Stream New Song 'No More Tears To Cry'- Tarja's Outlanders Recruit Megadeth Icon Marty Friedman For New Song- more
Sammy Hagar and The Circle Reveal 'Crazy Times' Video- John 5 Shares Video For New David Lee Roth Song- more
Lamb Of God Unleash Omens Video- Imagine Dragons Expand Night Visions- Stabbing Westward's Hall Battling Throat Cancer- more
David Lee Roth Releases New Song About Van Halen- Former Megadeth Stars Announce Kings of Thrash Mega Years Tour- more
Chuck Wright - Chuck Wright's Sheltering Sky
Metallica Tops Lollapalooza 2022 Day One
On The Record: Brian May - Another World
Caught In The Act: The Tubes Live In Chicago
Live: Festival d'ete de Quebec Day 11: A Whole Lotta Soul - Rage Against The Machine, Alexisonfire, more
Metallica Share Backstage Video With Stranger Things Star
Tyler Hubbard Delivering New Music With Dancin' In The Country
Black Sabbath Legend Tony Iommi Opens 2022 Commonwealth Games
Oceans Share 'LIVING=DYING' Video To Celebrate EP Release
David Bowie World Fan Convention Coming To U.S. In 2023
The Offspring's Todd Morse Shares 'Everything Fun (Is Bad For Me)'
Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Buddy Guy Lead Backroads Blues Festival Tour
Dirty Heads Share 'Heavy Water' Featuring Common Kings