.

Of Mice & Men's Aaron Pauley Teams With Bad Wolves For Sacred Kiss

Keavin Wiggins | 07-31-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Bad Wolves Sacred Kiss cover art
Sacred Kiss cover art

Bad Wolves have released a music video for their new single "Sacred Kiss" that features a guest appearance from Of Mice & Men's Aaron Pauley, which is the title track to their new EP.

John Boecklin had this to say, "Stoked to have you all hear this collaboration with Aaron Pauley from Of Mice & Men. 'Sacred Kiss' reflects on meeting someone that you quickly fall for and have a preconceived notion of who they are and what it could be, and then quickly realizing it is not what you expected. We made a killer video as well that plays on some of those themes. We had a lot of fun making it. Definitely, our favorite one we have made so far!"

Pauley added, "I think the song absolutely rips, so I was stoked when the guys reached out to me about doing a new version of it. I really enjoyed recording the song, and had even more fun shooting the video with the guys!"

Boecklin said of the EP, "With 'Sacred Kiss' going to radio this summer, we decided to release an EP containing some of the remaining songs from the Dear Monsters sessions!

"'Up In Smoke' and 'The Body' will keep your appetites for riffs settled, while the piano version of Sacred Kiss rounds off the EP just right. Basically, it's a little something to hold the Wolfpack over till we get another album out!" Watch the video below:

Related Stories


Of Mice & Men's Aaron Pauley Teams With Bad Wolves For Sacred Kiss

Bad Wolves Share New Song 'The Body'

Bad Wolves And Ice Nine Kills' Spencer Charnas Release Video

Bad Wolves Recruit Ice Nine Kills' Spencer Charnas For New Track

Papa Roach, Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves Launching American Tour

Bad Wolves Music and Merch

News > Bad Wolves

advertisement
Day In Rock

Metallica Share Backstage Video With Stranger Things Star- Bullet For My Valentine Stream New Song 'No More Tears To Cry'- more

Bullet For My Valentine Stream New Song 'No More Tears To Cry'- Tarja's Outlanders Recruit Megadeth Icon Marty Friedman For New Song- more

Sammy Hagar and The Circle Reveal 'Crazy Times' Video- John 5 Shares Video For New David Lee Roth Song- more

Lamb Of God Unleash Omens Video- Imagine Dragons Expand Night Visions- Stabbing Westward's Hall Battling Throat Cancer- more

David Lee Roth Releases New Song About Van Halen- Former Megadeth Stars Announce Kings of Thrash Mega Years Tour- more

advertisement
Reviews

Chuck Wright - Chuck Wright's Sheltering Sky

Metallica Tops Lollapalooza 2022 Day One

On The Record: Brian May - Another World

Caught In The Act: The Tubes Live In Chicago

Live: Festival d'ete de Quebec Day 11: A Whole Lotta Soul - Rage Against The Machine, Alexisonfire, more

Latest News

Metallica Share Backstage Video With Stranger Things Star

Tyler Hubbard Delivering New Music With Dancin' In The Country

Black Sabbath Legend Tony Iommi Opens 2022 Commonwealth Games

Oceans Share 'LIVING=DYING' Video To Celebrate EP Release

David Bowie World Fan Convention Coming To U.S. In 2023

The Offspring's Todd Morse Shares 'Everything Fun (Is Bad For Me)'

Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Buddy Guy Lead Backroads Blues Festival Tour

Dirty Heads Share 'Heavy Water' Featuring Common Kings