Bad Wolves Unleash 'Die About It' Video

(Better Noise Music) Los Angeles rockers Bad Wolves have released a music video for their new track "Die About It," which is the title track to their forthcoming album that will arrive on November 3rd.

"'Die About It' is us using our music as an outlet to say f*ck you to anyone that doubts us, hates us, talks sh*t about us, or makes lies up about us," proclaims vocalist Daniel "DL" Laskiewicz. "We've put up with a lot of ridiculous bullsh*t from haters and people that want to stop us from making art that we love. If you have to question whether this song is about you, it probably is. We've all been musicians for a really long time, we've grown as artists, and we know what we want more now than ever. We want listeners to ride with us that have an open mind and are open to growth and change, as we are. For those that want to stand in the way of that, you can 'Die About It'"

DIE ABOUT IT was co-produced with BAD WOLVES' trusted collaborator Josh Gilbert (As I Lay Dying) alongside BOECKLIN and DL. The 13-track album nods to inspirations as diverse as The 1975 and Meshuggah, marking a new direction for the group that challenged them to experiment and redefine their sound. Unafraid to express sarcasm towards those who defend their own beliefs into absurdity, wrong or right, BAD WOLVES believe if you're gonna cry about it, then you might as well DIE ABOUT IT.

The band shared its debut track "Bad Friend" (released July 21), about which DL commented: "'Bad Friend' exemplifies exactly where Bad Wolves always wanted to be as a band. It lives dead center of being melodically catchy as well as disgustingly heavy and is a great representation of our new upcoming album." DIE ABOUT IT's second single, "Legends Never Die," (released August 18) is currently picking up steam as it rises on the rock radio charts. BAD WOLVES netted their fifth #1 at Active Rock radio with 2021's "Lifeline."

The band will join British rock icons Bush on their North American "Nowhere To Go But Everywhere" tour alongside their Better Noise Music labelmates Eva Under Fire from November 14 to December 6.

11/14 Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live #

11/15 Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall #

11/17 Durham, NC - DPAC #

11/18 Hershey, PA - Hershey Theater #

11/19 Syracuse, NY - Landmark Theater #

11/21 Providence, RI - Providence Performing Arts Center #

11/22 Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom ^

11/24 Peterborough, ON - Peterborough Memorial Centre #

11/25 Hamilton, ON - First Canadian Centre #

11/26 Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE #

11/28 Madison, WI - The Sylvee #

11/30 Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha #

12/3 Billings, MT - MetraPark #

12/5 Vancouver, BC - Orpheum Theatre #

12/6 Spokane, WA - The Fox Theater #

# with Bush & Eva Under Fire

^ with Bush only

